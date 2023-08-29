Sports Business Journal reported Monday that Fenway Sports Group — which owns the Penguins — is looking to take over AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh from current parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Details of the proposed deal and the Pirates’ place in it are not yet known, but here’s a look at the good and bad of what the broad strokes mean for local consumers.
The good
Games will probably still be on TV — When Warner Bros. Discovery indicated it wanted out of the regional sports network (RSN) business earlier this year, it seemed like a distinct possibility that the Pirates, Penguins or both could be forced to go streaming-only most nights, unless their games were picked up by a national broadcaster. Now, it seems, we’ll continue to see at least the Penguins within a cable or satellite bundle. That’s a win for consumers who like to get their sports the old-school way and loathe the Balkanized streaming landscape. It’s even possible we could see this new venture lead to over-the-air broadcasts, which would allow local fans to cut the expensive cable cord without relying completely on streamers. KDKA-TV announced last week that it was taking over WPCW-TV, which is currently the region’s CW affiliate, with the intention of offering “local sports.” It’s not unreasonable to speculate that a deal with FSG for the Penguins could be part of that, with the Pirates potentially folded in, as well. Regardless of the final details, though, it’s looking like linear TV is going to remain a core option for everyone who wants it to be.
Streaming could be a more realistic option for cord cutters — Cable isn’t for everyone these days, however. Many younger fans prefer to go the streaming-only route instead of paying the Comcasts and Verizons of the world for dozens of channels they don’t watch just to get access to their RSN. Even streaming plans that include AT&T SportsNet currently, such as Fubo TV and AT&T Stream, charge upwards of $70 a month these days. And that’s before you pay the high-speed internet bill that using them requires. In New England, FSG-owned NESN offers fans a direct-to-consumer stream option called “NESN 360” including Bruins and Red Sox games that costs $329 per year. A steep one-time price, but it averages out to about $27 and change per month. If the company could replicate that model here, fans could save $40-$50 or more by cutting their cable bill or bundle streaming service completely. That could be a minimum savings of about $500 per year. That’s great for local fans, but also their out-of-market peers who will no longer have to pay for expensive league-wide cable and streaming packages just to watch their favorite team play.
The bad
For the Pirates, a partnership with the Penguins would mean an odd relationship with the Red Sox — FSG may have Pittsburgh ties through the local hockey team. But the “F” in “FSG” will always mean “Fenway,” the name of the Red Sox’s famed ballpark in Boston. Let’s call a Pirates TV deal with FSG what it would amount to — asking the big brother franchise in New England for money every few years. For obvious reasons, that kind of conflict likely wouldn’t sit well with a lot of local fans. Just as they’ve railed — fairly or not — about team president Bob Nutting pouring Pirates money into his Seven Springs ski resort in the Laurel Highlands instead of the on-field product for years, we’ll likely hear cries that the Red Sox aren’t giving Nutting a fair shake at the TV negotiating table, that FSG principal owner John Henry is essentially pulling the strings on what should be a peer franchise via its TV deal. Would that be an emotional rather than coldly practical interpretation of the business situation? Possibly. But that doesn’t change the fact that it would be a clear conflict of interest that a lot of people probably won’t get over. The good news is that the similar situation in Boston has seemed to work just fine. The Bruins won the NHL’s Presidents Trophy for the best regular season point total last season while playing games on a network owned by Penguins ownership.
It could cause the Pirates and Penguins to be separated and functionally end Pittsburgh’s RSN era — As our Jason Mackey noted in our news story on the topic, the Pirates could choose to let MLB distribute its games and related content separately from the Penguins instead. Practically speaking, this may not be a big deal. Their seasons don’t overlap much. And they’ve had separate pre- and postgame shows for years since the late Stan Savran’s “Sportsbeat” went off the air. It’s possible the only difference fans would notice is having to remember two different channel numbers instead of one. Still, it would be an emotional loss for a lot of fans not to have one television home for most local sports. It wasn’t that long ago that they could tune into Pirates, Penguins, Pitt, West Virginia, Penn State and WPIAL games on the same channel, and get news coverage of all of those teams and the Steelers that offered more depth than the local news.
If the Penguins and Pirates split, there won’t be any semblance of that community asset left. That may not count for as much as it used to, but it still counts for something.