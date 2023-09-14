ALLPORT — Jenna Mertz scored three times in the first 6:44 of Thursday’s game against Tussey Mountain and the Lady Warriors cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Titans to give head coach Angie Fenush and assistant Alicia Lutz 100 career victory in just their seventh season at the helm.
Mertz scored just 2:10 into the game and added her second only 71 seconds later, both off Erin Godin assists, to put the Lady Warriors quickly on top 2-0.
It was the third game in a row the Lady Warriors put at least one in the net in the first six minutes of play.
“We tell them, ‘once that whistle blows, it’s all out, you gotta go,’” Fenush said. “And once we score, we can’t sit back. We tend to do that. We want to keep the gas pedal on at all times and keep moving forward. The girls have done a good job of just pressing, pressing, pressing.”
Mertz finished off her lightning-fast hat trick at 6:44 when she ran down a long punt from keeper Alexa Prestash, took a couple quick touches and blasted the ball to the far post past Tussey goalie Maelee Sheeder, who was under intense pressure most of the game.
Fenush took Mertz off the pitch after her third goal and started subbing quite a bit throughout the rest of the half, but the Lady Warriors remained in complete control.
West Branch kept the ball in the Lady Titan’s end most of the half and scored two more times when Olivia Koleno finished a nice cross from Sydney Sankey at 23:39 and on a corner kick from Payten Johnson that Godin heel-kicked into the net at 27:57.
The Lady Warriors probably could have had an even bigger halftime advantage, but Sheeder made several solid saves and played well against four other Lady Warrior corners, taking the ball out of the air on all of them.
West Branch also missed close shots on a handful of occasions and fired one off the crossbar.
“I think we could clean up some little things,” Fenush said. “But this team is willing to work on and do whatever we ask of them.”
The Lady Warriors scored quickly again to start the second half as Prestash, who was now up front, fired one by Sheeder just 1:18 in.
Abby Diviney, who was now playing forward instead of on defense, got into the fun when she scored at 49:15 after Sheeder was unable to make a play on a loose ball following a Mertz run.
Johnson made it 8-0 at 74:40 with a nice shot just inside the near post, and Dorothy Bailor became the seventh different Lady Warrior to score at 75:48 after Mertz sprung her with a pinpoint pass near the 18.
“We’re four games into the season and we are only one away from every person on the team having a goal,” Fenush said. “They’re unselfish, and they work really hard. They’re a true team to each other. I think that says a lot.
“They’re not afraid to pass the ball to one another, and they trust each other and that’s what makes a team.”
The Lady Warriors held a 17-1 advantage in shots and took seven corners to Tussey’s one.
West Branch is now 4-0 this season and the Lady Warriors are 100-25-5 under Fenush, who took over the program in the 2017 season and quickly took the Lady Warriors to new heights.
West Branch went to five straight District 6 title games and won three consecutive from 2019-2021.
The Lady Warriors have never won less than 13 games in a season since Fenush and assistant Alicia Lutz have been in charge and their 21-1-1 campaign in 2021 is a program best.
“The 100 wins belong to the girls,” Fenush said. “And I could not have done it without Alicia. That’s 100 wins coaching with my best friend. But this belongs to the girls.
“The wins are really what we see after. The wins are the alumni coming back to the games and hanging out in the dugout. The wins are the alumni showing up at playoff games or coming to my wedding. And we’re going to their college games. Those are the wins right there for us as coaches.
“But those 100 wins belong to all the girls. They’ve done all the work over the last six years, not us.”
West Branch is back in action Monday, hosting Rockwood.
West Branch 9,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (Erin Godin), 2:10.
2. Mertz, WB, (Godin), 3:21.
3. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 6:44.
4. Olivia Koleno, WB, (Sydney Sankey), 23:39.
5. Godin, WB, (Payten Johnson), 27:57.
Second Half
6. Alexa Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 41:18.
7. Abby Diviney, WB, (unassisted), 49:15.
8. Johnson, WB, (unassisted), 74:40.
9. Dorothy Bailor, WB, (Mertz), 75:48.
Shots: Tussey Mountain 1, West Branch 17.
Saves: Tussey Mountain (Maelee Sheeder) 10, West Branch (Prestash, Jordan Walker) 1.
Corner kicks: Tussey Mountain 1, West Branch 7.