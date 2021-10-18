Evgeni Malkin skated with other injured Pittsburgh Penguins teammates Monday morning at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
Malkin, whom the team said would miss the first two months of the season because of recovery from surgery on his right knee, was skating briskly, shooting the puck in rushes and doing other drills alongside teammates Sidney Crosby and Mike Matheson and Penguins skills and development coach Ty Hennes.
While Crosby has been spotted on the ice multiple times recently, Malkin’s appearance is notable because general manager Ron Hextall recently indicated Malkin would not be able to play until December.
Malkin wore a jacket during his workout, and his time on the ice did not endure as long as that of Crosby or Matheson. After his most intense skating, Malkin sat on the bench and watched Crosby and Matheson drill for several minutes before going back on the ice for some light skating and puckhandling for a few minutes before retreating to the locker room.
Crosby and Matheson worked out with Hennes for about 20 minutes longer than Malkin did.
Crosby and Malkin did not take part in the Penguins’ 11 a.m. practice that followed, but Matheson did. Wing Bryan Rust (undisclosed ailment) also did not practice.
Crosby is recovering from surgery on his left wrist and is expected to return to the lineup within the next week or so. Matheson, a defenseman, missed the Penguins first three games of the season because of a lower-body injury.
The Pens play next on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.