Evgeni Malkin knows his game is a work in progress, but the star center is expecting big things from the Penguins and from himself after the All-Star break.
After Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals, Malkin met with reporters for the first time in three weeks. He was hard on himself, admitting that his timing and his confidence have taken time to return, which is understandable given that he had not played an NHL game in eight months following knee surgery.
He vowed to play better — a scary thought for a player averaging more than a point per game. And he’s excited to chase the Stanley Cup again this spring.
“I hope I start playing more and more minutes. And I hope Coach [ Mike Sullivan] trusts me more. I think my game is back,” Malkin said. “Now I feel like my knee is normal right now. I’m not scared anymore. I had a couple battles in the corner and all good. I think my confidence is back for sure after the break.”
It’s been a mixed bag since Malkin joined the lineup Jan. 11 out in Anaheim.
The Penguins are 7-2-3 in those 12 games and have scored on 33.3% of their power plays after Malkin was plugged back into that unit. But in the past week, they lost four games in a row, bled breakaways and looked disconnected at times.
Malkin has five goals and 13 points. But the Penguins have been outscored 8-6 with him on the ice at 5-on-5 and his line hasn’t gotten a goal since Jan. 23.
The Penguins, coincidentally or not, have not played their best hockey the last three weeks. But to say that it’s largely Malkin’s fault that they suddenly stopped winning every single game would be significantly oversimplifying the dynamic.
There’s certainly been an adjustment period integrating him. And while underlying numbers suggest that the Penguins haven’t played all that much differently in a few key areas, many of the mental miscues they have made were glaring.
In the big picture, it’s worth it. Malkin, if all goes right, raises their ceiling.
“Just to have a star player like that back in your lineup, it helps depth-wise. I mean, he’s one of the generational talents,” Jake Guentzel said. “So just for us to see him back in the lineup and see what he does on the ice, he makes us a better team. He’s scoring a lot of goals and getting a lot of points out there for us.”
Much of that damage has come on the power play, which is on fire right now. After getting all three of their goals in Tuesday’s loss with a Capitals player in the penalty box, the Penguins have nine power play goals in their last five games.
Malkin has just two goals and six points at 5-on-5. And Sullivan has been cycling his linemates trying to find a combination that clicks. While the Malkin line was shut out by the Capitals, Sullivan liked what he saw from Kasperi Kapanen on his right wing. Kapanen went to the net and got involved in the cycle game.
Kapanen could be the key to unlocking Malkin at 5-on-5, and vice versa.
“Kappy and I had this conversation [Monday]. He’s an important player for us. He’s a very good player. And it’s my job to try to get the best out of him,” Sullivan said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. He has the ability to play with Geno. ... Our hope is that those guys can generate some offense for us moving forward.”
Malkin is one player who will benefit from a few days off. Starting with his Jan. 11 season debut, the Penguins have played 12 games in 22 days. By all accounts, he worked his tail off to get back as quickly as he could. But that type of a schedule is a grind even for players who aren’t coming back from knee surgery.
“It’s not easy, for sure,” admitted Malkin, a pending free agent who will turn 36 in July. “But I changed [knee] braces before and I feel a little bit better.”
The Russian added: “I know I can play better and I will. We have a break right now. It’s a help, I think, so much. Get a little bit of rest before playoffs is good.”
Speaking of those playoffs, Malkin on Tuesday was asked what the ceiling of this squad could be. Seemingly not wanting to get ahead of himself, he paused for seven seconds to carefully choose his words. But Malkin is clearly hopeful.
“You see if we play our best game, no team stopped us,” Malkin said.
He continued: “It’s hard to say right now in the middle of the season how good we are. But I like what’s going on in locker room and on bench. We’re together. We’re all friendly. We try to help each other. And new guys, they play unbelievable. Brian Boyle, he’s amazing. And everybody understands his [role].”