Evgeni Malkin had a hand in Sidney Crosby’s 500th career goal last week, helping to make Crosby’s milestone moment happen by dishing the primary assist.
The 35-year-old wants his longtime Penguins teammate to return the favor.
“I hope someday he gives me assist on my 500th goal,” he said Wednesday.
Malkin, speaking with reporters for the first time since Crosby hit the milestone in the Feb. 15 win against Philadelphia, said he was happy to be a part of it.
“It’s special moment, for sure. For me, for Sid and I think for [ Kris Letang],” he said. “The three of us have played together like 16 years, and we [were] on the ice at the same time when Sid scored. So I think it’s a great memory for all of us.”
Malkin heaped more praise on Crosby, with whom he has won three Cups.
“I’m happy to see it,” he said. “He’s a great player. He deserves everything.”
Malkin is 70 goals away from the 500-goal mark. And considering he recently said he hopes to play for a few more years, he should get there, barring injury.
Will he hit in Pittsburgh? That’s the big question this offseason. Malkin is in the final year of his contract. He wants to stay. And the Penguins have publicly expressed an interest in re-signing him. We’ll see if they find middle ground financially.
As for this season, Malkin has six goals and 17 points in 16 games but his line has struggled to produce at 5-on-5. That is why, despite piling up power play points, Malkin has a minus-5 rating since returning from offseason knee surgery.
Coach Mike Sullivan has shuffled his lines a few times, in part to try to find the right wingmen for Malkin. The last two games, Malkin has skated with Jeff Carter and Danton Heinen. The three of them have had some encouraging shifts.
“I think we’ve done pretty good. We try to score 5-on-5. We scored against Toronto,” Malkin said. “I mean, we have lots of good players on our team. I focus [on] my game. When I play my best, I think I give my wingers a chance to score. I hope we play [with the] same line longer and ... the chemistry is better.”
Penalty kill
problems
The Penguins, who had the league’s top penalty kill for a chunk of the season, have killed just 73.1% of their penalties since Jan. 23. That happens to be the date that center Teddy Blueger suffered a fractured jaw that is still sidelining him.
“There’s specific things that I think we’ve gotten away from that brought us success [previously],” Sullivan said. “Things like winning faceoffs, getting 200-foot clears, limiting zone entries. ... [Those three things] force our opponent’s power play to have to expend energy and time to gain access to our zone again.”
That puts an “extra burden” on them to defend inside the zone. And sometimes when that happens, “great players make great plays,” Sullivan conceded.
He acknowledged the Penguins have missed Blueger, one of their core killers.
“I don’t think there’s any question that he helps us in all those areas,” he said.
Bjorkqvist
promoted
Zach Aston-Reese, who did not practice Tuesday after being given a maintenance day, was on the ice for Wednesday’s session and did not appear to be practicing with limitations. Still, the Penguins called up checking-line winger Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
Why Bjorkqvist? He can slot into the role that Aston-Reese plays if needed. And Sullivan said the NHL club got positive reports on his recent AHL performance.
Sullivan said another factor in Bjorkqvist getting the call over Drew O’Connor and Radim Zohorna, who were sent down earlier this week, was that the organization wanted to get those two into extended live action at the AHL level.
“A guy like Drew O’Connor, for example, has been [out with injury] for an extended period of time,” Sullivan said. “We felt it was important that he gets into some games. Same thing with Big Z. It’s important that he gets in some games.”
Reirden returning?
Todd Reirden has been only a virtual participant in coaches meetings since he underwent knee surgery two weeks ago. The valuable assistant coach could soon return to the rink, though he won’t be able to get on the ice for practice.
Still, the Penguins are looking forward to getting him back in the building.
“Without a doubt, we’ve missed Todd. He’s a really good coach. He’s got a great relationship with our players. ... He’s a big part of how we go about our business,” Sullivan said. “We’re trying to pick up the pieces as best we can, both the coaching staff and the players, and that’s what we’ll do until we get him back.”