HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team dropped a 36-31 decision to visiting Everett Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium.
The Black Knights won four of the seven contested bouts but the Warriors picked up three forfeits to the Knights’ two earn the victory.
Mo Valley got a pin from Nick Albright at 139 and a major decision by Tyler Lobb at 215. Heavyweight Connor Williams also picked up bonus points with a win by injury default.
Roman Faulds (121) won by decision, while Sawyer Gallaher (152) and Jalen Kurten (160) each nabbed forfeits.
The Black Knights are back in action Saturday at the St. Marys Tournament.
Everett 36,
Moshannon Valley 31
127—Elijah Mills, E, won by forfeit. (6-0).
133—Camden Hauze, E, pinned Lucas Yarger, MV, 4:32. (12-0).
139—Nick Albright, MV, pinned Issac Pittman, E, 1:06. (12-6).
145—Reese Sherwood, E, won by forfeit. (18-6).
152—Sawyer Gallaher, MV, won by forfeit. (18-12).
160—Jalen Kurten, MV, won by forfeit. (18-18).
172—Noah Shaffer, E, pinned Skyler Williams, MV, 3:53. (24-18).
189—Sidric Grove, E, pinned Wyatt Lamison, MV, 1:27. (30-18).
215—Tyler Lobb, MV, maj. dec. Zach Winck, E, 11-3. (30-22).
285—Connor Williams, MV, inj. def. Howard Brambley, E, (30-28).
107—Jackson Lucas, E, won by forfeit. (36-28).
114—No bout.
121—Roman Faulds, MV, dec. Spencer Shaw, E, 12-6. (36-31).