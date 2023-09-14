HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team was edged by visiting Everett 3-2 on Wednesday.
Marley Reese scored on a penalty shot at 11:34 to knot the game at 1-1 and Becca Kiner netted one at 46:53 to make it 2-2. But Everett scored the game winner with 6:10 left in regulation.
Reese, who made 11 saves, and Abby Reifer combined to stop 13 Everett shots.
Mo Valley, which slipped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the ICC, visits Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday.
Everett 3, Moshannon Valley 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jocelyn Schoffstall, E, (unassisted), 8:46.
2. Marley Reese, MV, (PK), 11:34.
3. Karlee Foor, E, (unassisted), 21:13.
Second Half
4. Becca Kiner, MV, (unassisted), 46:53.
5. Sara Schaeffer, E, (unassisted, 73:50.
Shots: Everett 12, Mo Valley 15.
Saves: Everett (Kirsten Feathers) 11. Mo Valleuy (Abby Reifer 2, Marley Reese 11) –13.
Corner Kicks: Everett 2, Mo Valley 1.