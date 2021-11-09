Mohannon Valley football player Ethan Webb has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 30.
Webb completed 11 of his 20 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, while rushing four times for 35 yards and another score in a 36-13 win over Everett. Webb also had three tackles, a pass defended and an interception in the victory.
“Ethan is a great young man,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “He’s a four-year starter and being able to come back from an ACL injury from last year lets you know hard how he works. He will be greatly missed.”