The 27th annual Eshelman Tennis Tournament will be held at the Treasure Lake Tennis Center on July 15-17. The tournament, held in memory of area veterinarian Dr. Jim Eshelman, benefits the Gateway Humane Society and the Clearfield SPCA. The tournament features Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s 50 and Over Singles and Doubles, and High School Boys and Girls Singles.
Singles players are guaranteed at least two matches. Food will be served during the tournament, and the first 40 entries will receive t-shirts. Tennis balls will be provided.
Entry fees are $20 for the first event entered, and $30 for two events. Interested players may enter in person at the Treasure Lake Tennis Center, or by calling the Tennis Center at (814) 375-1717.
Entries close July 9, and players will be notified of starting times on July 12.