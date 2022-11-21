Clearfield football player Eric Myers has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12. Myers was instrumental in the Bison’s 13-7 victory over St. Marys in the District 9 title game as the anchor of an offensive line that paved the way for two, first-quarter scoring drives of 53 and 70 yards — all on runs.
“He’s a mainstay of our offensive line at the center position, he’s a captain, he’s just an outstanding two-way player,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “He directs everything at the line of scrimmage.”