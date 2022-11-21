Eric Myers HS
Clearfield football player Eric Myers has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12. Myers was instrumental in the Bison’s 13-7 victory over St. Marys in the District 9 title game as the anchor of an offensive line that paved the way for two, first-quarter scoring drives of 53 and 70 yards — all on runs.

“He’s a mainstay of our offensive line at the center position, he’s a captain, he’s just an outstanding two-way player,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “He directs everything at the line of scrimmage.”

