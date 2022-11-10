TORONTO — What Endy Rodriguez did this season was not quite enough to push the versatile slugger past Oneil Cruz when it comes to the Pirates’ next wave of talented players.
However, the hype Rodriguez has created for himself has been pretty darn impressive, in large part because Rodriguez legitimately blossomed into one of the best hitters in Minor League Baseball this past season.
How good was the Santiago, Dominican Republic native?
Among full-season minor leaguers in 2022 — anyone, anywhere, at any level — Rodriguez ranked fifth with a .997 OPS. The 22-year-old was tied for sixth in doubles (39), ranked eighth by himself in slugging percentage (.590), was tied for eighth in extra-base hits (68) and finished tied for ninth in total bases (270). Yeah, not bad.
Less chartable was how frequently Rodriguez smiled — he has one of the friendliest, most happy-go-lucky personalities in the Pirates’ entire farm system — and the hope he’s created with such a massive year.
It was a year that earned him Honus Wagner Player of the Year honors when the Pirates concluded their annual minor league awards with two more announcements Thursday.
“The same as last year — enjoy the game,” Rodriguez said over Zoom. “That’s all. Prepare in the offseason, and when the season comes, enjoy the game.”
Of course, it’s easy to enjoy baseball when you produce like Rodriguez did.
His aforementioned OPS, slugging percentage and number of doubles, extra-base hits and total bases obviously led Pirates farmhands. So did his batting average (.323), on-base percentage (.407) and hit total (148).
Those numbers were compiled across three levels, as Rodriguez played 125 games between High-A Greensboro, Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. After the season, he nudged his way onto top-100 lists. Rodriguez is now ranked 95th by Baseball America and 97th on MLB Pipeline, two outlets that recognized him as a first-team All-Star at catcher.
“I think the first thing that helped me be better the whole year was to try and control the zone,” Rodriguez said. “Early on, I swung a lot. So, I needed to be more focused and more calm.”
The thing that scouts like about Rodriguez — aside from his ability to play five different positions well — is his mature approach at the plate. He gets to power but doesn’t sell out to do so. It’s also interesting because Rodriguez has become so good so quickly that many can’t help but think what happens if this recent trajectory continues.
When Rodriguez started out with the Grasshoppers, he torched the South Atlantic League, ranking top-five in slugging (.544, second), OPS (.936, second), on-base percentage (.392, fifth), doubles (23, tied for second) and extra-base hits (42, tied for second) at the time of his promotion.
Thirty-one games with the Curve didn’t slow Rodriguez down. Then, he seemed to get even better while finishing in Indy, hitting .455 (10 for 22) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs in six games.
Acquired as one of five players the Pirates got back in the Joe Musgrove deal, Rodriguez on Wednesday was named the South Atlantic League MVP, the second consecutive year he took home league MVP honors.
“Endy’s put a lot together in professional baseball,” said Quinn Priester, who was named the Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year.
“It’s really, really fun to watch him play. He was hitting .300 in Greensboro. He came up and didn’t miss a beat with us [in Double-A], then went to Triple-A and didn’t miss a beat there. I think everybody’s pretty excited for the things Endy can do. “
That’s the easy part. The hard one is figuring out where it will happen. However, whether it comes behind the plate, at first or anywhere else, Rodriguez vowed to be ready. He can’t wait to get to Pittsburgh and talked Thursday about the “celebration” he thinks fans will soon experience with the emergence of this next wave of prospects.
The Pirates truly found a gem with Rodriguez, someone obviously beloved by teammates and a natural hitter whose bat will certainly get him in the lineup. What will be fun to track — it might honestly come down to major league need — is where in the field Rodriguez eventually sets down roots. If he sets down roots at all.
“I think if I had to say where I’m most valuable, it’s definitely catching,” Rodriguez said, with Pirates director of communications Melissa Rodriguez Strozza translating. “The game can speed up on you and get complicated, but I think I’m very good at staying calm and staying in control.”