West Branch soccer players Emmie Parks has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 8. Parks scored a crucial goal in the Lady Warriors’ 4-1 win over Bishop Guilfoyle, added a goal and an assist in a 7-2 victory over Mo Valley and tallied two goals in a 4-3 loss to once-beaten Northern Bedford.
“Emmie’s passion for soccer shows in her hard work and leadership,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “When she has the ball at her feet she won’t back down from any defender.”