Clearfield swimmer Emma Quick has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 4.
Quick placed fourth in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 back at the District 9 class 2A Championships, while providing a spark to the team that helped them rally for the team title.
“My two seniors Emma Quick and Beth Struble raised the bar and set the tone for the meet,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “Emma moved up to fourth in the 500 free. She had a very strong finish, and if she had 10 more yards, she would have gotten third. And she kept it going by moving up in the 100 back as well.”