Clearfield’s Elle Smith has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Aug. 27.
Smith scored nine goals and added three assists in the season-opening Indiana Tournament. leading the Lady Bison to wins over Karns City and Indiana. In the process, Smith netted her 126th career goal to set the new career mark in Progressland.
“Elle constantly pushes herself in practice to be a more complete player,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “I can’t wait to see how she continues to grow throughout her senior year and in her collegiate career. Elle has helped raise the level of play on our team and it shows in her teammate’s performances on the field. Off the field she is an excellent student and holds herself to a very high standard.”