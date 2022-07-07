Kyle Elensky fired a complete-game, 3-hitter and went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Clearfield Legion baseball team to a 5-0 shutout of the DuBois Lumberjacks Thursday evening in Federation League action.
Elensky didn’t allow a Lumberjack to reach second base until Jeremiah Mondi hit a one-out double in the fifth inning. Elensky walked just one batter and struck out seven at James A. Anderson Memorial Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
The Chiefs rapped 11 hits off two DuBois pitchers with Eli Glass and Kam Kushner joining Elensky with multiple hits, each with two.
Clearfield scored three runs in the bottom of the third, sandwiching a pair of sacrifice flys around an RBI triple.
Elensky got things started with a double and moved to third on Cole Bloom’s base hit.
Blake Prestash followed with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Elensky and moving Bloom’s courtesy runner Xavier Lutz to second.
Lutz scored easily two pitches later when Glass legged out a triple after dropping the ball down the right field line.
Hunter Rumsky chased Glass home with a sac fly to center.
Post 6 added a run in the fifth inning — once again sparked by Elensky, who singled with one out and stole second.
After Bloom flied out to shallow right, Prestash drew a walk off DuBois starter Karson Fields, who gave up a ground rule double to Glass two pitches later. Elensky scored on the play.
The bottom of the Clearfield order got into the action in the sixth.
Pinch-hitter Lutz reached on an infield error with two outs and stole second before Kushner singled to score him. Hayden Rumsky followed with a base hit, putting two runners on for Elensky, who was 3-for-3 at that point.
But Lumberjack relief pitcher Trenton Gaffney got Elensky to fly to right to end the inning.
DuBois threatened in the top of the seventh when Chase Hickman drew a one-out walk off Elensky, and Mondi reached on an infield error with two outs.
But Elensky ended the threat — and the game — with a strikeout on his 94th pitch.
Fields went six innings for DuBois, scattering nine hits and walking one, while striking out four Clearfield batters.
With the win, Clearfield improved to 6-11 on the season. DuBois slipped to 3-12.
The Chiefs finish up their regular season slate today, traveling to Rossiter.
The Lumberjacks visit Brookville on Sunday.
DuBois—0
Kaschalk ss 3010, Fields p-3b 3000, Gaffney cf-p 3000, Hickman c 2000, Clark 3b-lf 3000, Mondi 2b 3010, Spellen lf-cf 3000, Way rf 2000, Misiewicz 1b 2010, Chezosky eh 2000. Totals:26-0-3-0.
Clearfield—5
Elensky p 4230, Bloom c 3010, Prestash rf 1001, Glass 1b 3122, Hun. Rumsky 2b 2001, Bumbarger eh 3010, Quick ss 3010, Lopez lf 2000, Lutz cr-ph 1200, Kushner cf 3021, Irvin 3b 2000, Hay. Rumsky ph 1010. Totals: 28-5-11-5.
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 0—0 3 2
Clearfield 003 011 x—5 11 2
Errors—Kaschalk 2; Hun. Rumsky, Irvin. LOB—DuBois 6, Clearfield 8. 2B—Mondi; Elensky, Glass. 3B—Glass. SF—Prestash, Hun. Rumsky. SB—Elensky, Lutz. CS—Quick (by Hickman).
Pitching
DuBois: Fields—6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Gaffney—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Elensky. LP—Fields.
Time—1:38.