Hidden Valley Speedway kicked off night two of the 2023 season Saturday night, and saw two new drivers make their way to victory lane, including John Eckenrod of Ebensburg in the Pure Stocks and John Brown of Mineral Springs in the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders.
Other feature winners include: Gary Little of Clearfield picked up his second straight win in the Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Lates, while Jimmy Holden of TIona did the same in the Small Block Modifieds, The Micro wins went to Matthew Dixson of Julian in the 270’s and Chase Roussey of Karthaus in the 600’s.
The Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Late feature was brought to the start with Luke Hoffner and Cody Schultz on the front row, with Hoffner leading into the first turn, but the #15 slid high, causing the outside lane to hit their brakes, this opened the low side and Gary Little took advantage of that and shot into the lead. Once he was in control he wasn’t about to give up the spot, as he went on to get his second win of the young season, while second was a battle between several drivers, with Hoffner holding onto second and Justin Owens taking third. Schultz and Josh Henry completed the top five racing to Jon Shipley’s checkered flag, Little also won the heat.
Bob Garvey Jr. and Chris Luzier led the Small Block Modifieds to the start, with Garvey taking the lead and Trent Ogden moving into second. Shannon Casher took third and then he became a caution by hooking the curb in turn two. Garvey held the lead through lap five, when Jimmy Holden came from sixth place to take the lead in the Mike Stine owned #7s. Once he had the lead, he held on for his second straight win of the year. Garvey and Ogden battled for second several laps before Ogden was able to wrestle the lead away from Garvey, but Garvey didn’t leave much space between him and the leader, but when the race ended, it was all Holden winning over Ogden, Garvey, Luzier and Aaron Casher. Heat wins went to Jimmy Holden and his son, Hayden.
The Pure Stock feature was led to the start with Cody Wolfe and Brock Bunn on the front row, with Wolfe taking the lead at the start and John Eckenrod moving to second. On the second lap, Eckenrod dove under Wolfe in turn two and took the lead. On lap three, Wolfe pitted, and was done for the night, while Eckenrod sat through several yellows. When the race was able to continue, Little Lester Hudson and Brady Gallaher were the best show on the track, but that match was won by Hudson. At the finish, the official top five were, Eckenrod getting his first win in a while over Hudson, Gallaher, Brad Bookwalter and Tyler Rougeux. Heat wins went to Gallaher and Hudson.
In the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders Sam Pennington and his brother, Jake were supposed to bring the field to the start, but Sam was having mechanical issues and started at the rear, giving the pole up to Melvin McCartney. At the start, it was Jake taking the lead, but one lap later, sixth place starter Luke Hoffner moved into the lead and was holding off the challenges from John Brown, but Brown was determined and on lap five, Brown was able to make the winning pass as he took the lead lead from Hoffner and never looked back, picking up his first win of the season. Hoffner was able to hold on to second ahead of McCartney, Jimmy Ogden and Jake Pennington. Heat wins went to Jimmy Ogden, John Brown and Luke Hoffner.
In the 270 Micro’s Brad Snyder and Matthew Dixson were on the front row, but it was Matt Dixson who took the lead. He was setting the pace, when he lost power on lap five, as his son overtook him for the lead on lap six and went on to get the win over Snyder and Matt Dixson. The heat was won by Matt Dixson.
The 600 Micro’s saw Shawn Rumbaugh and Corey Bowmaster on the front row, as Bowmaster took the lead and was setting the pace. While Bowmaster was leading, Chase Roussey was a close second, and when Bowmaster nearly hit the wall in turn two, on lap six, Roussey took advantage of the situation, and jumped into the lead and took the win. Bowmaster was second and Rumbaugh was third. Roussey won the heat.
Pit Notes: 52 cars showed up this week including: 7 Semi Lates, 9 Small Block Modifieds, 10 Pure Stocks, 20 Four Cylinders and three 270 Micros and 3 600 Micros……Coming up next week is another regular show for the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates, Small Block Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders, 270 Micros and the 600 Micros join the running order again this week, plus it’s Armed Forces Night….Coming up on May 27 is the Shawn “Sheetz” McGarvey Memorial for the Super Late Models, as they make their first of three visits this season. The memorial will pay $3,000 to the winner…Stay tuned to our Facebook and Website (www.hiddenvalleyspeedway.net) for more details and other events.
Scaife Racing Supplies 358 Semi-Late Models –1. Gary Little, Clearfield; 2. Luke Hoffner, 3. Justin Owens, 4. Cody Schultz, 5. Josh Henry, 6. Ron Laubscher, 7. Connor Mann
Small Block Modifieds –1. Jimmy Holden, Tiona; 2. Trent Ogden, 3. Bob Garvey, Jr., 4. Chris Luzier, 5. Aaron Casher, 6. Craig Casher, 7. Shannon Casher, 8. Jamie Luzier
Did Not Start –Hayden Holden
270 Micro Sprints –1. Matthew Dixson, Julian; 2. Brad Snyder, 3. Matt Dixson
600 Micro Sprints –1. Chase Roussey, Karthaus; 2. Corey Bowmaster, 3. Shawn Rumbaugh
Pure Stocks –1. John Eckenrod, Ebensburg; 2. Lester D. “Bud” Hudson, 3. Brady Gallaher, 4. Brad Bookwalter, 5. Tyler Rougeux, 6. Eric Luzier, 7. Brock Bunn, 8. Cody Wolfe
Did Not Start –Casey Wolfe and Eddie Gardner
Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders –1. John Brown, Mineral Springs; 2. Luke Hoffner, 3. Melvin McCartney, 4. Jimmy Ogden, 5. Jake Pennington, 6. Allen Robison, 7. Jason Goss, 8. Ron McCartney, 9. Nick Bem, 10. Steve Delozier, 11. Ryan Unger, 12. Dustin Miller, 13. Ryan Lippert, 14. Kyler Henry, 15. Jason Elensky, 16. Isaac Exley, 17. Johnny Stringfellow, 18. Sam Pennington
Did Not Start –Eric Brumbaugh and Jimmy Delozier