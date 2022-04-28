Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling was named to the Class A third team of the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Team on Thursday.
Easterling, the 2022 Progressland Player of the year, was the lone area player to make the team.
Just six other District 6 players were named to the team across the six classes, while District 9 had two.
Joining Easterling on the Class A team were Bishop Guilfoyle’s Leah Homan, Williamsburg’s Ayla Hileman and Jayla Woodruff, as well as Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler.
A dominant presence in the paint, Easterling led Progressland in points and rebounds, averaging 16.2 and 13.8, respectively. The Lady Viking junior was also fourth in blocked shots (1.8) and ninth in free throw percentage (60.8).
Easterling scored at least 18 points in 12 of her team’s games with a season-high 32 against West Branch. Easterling also ripped down 18 rebounds in that contest. She scored in double digits in all but three games this year.
Perhaps her importance to the team is no better illustrated than in back-to-back games against Juniata Valley in February. With Easterling in the lineup, Glendale held the Lady Hornets to just 23 points in a 1-point loss. But five days later with Easterling out injured, Juniata Valley picked up a lopsided 56-20 decision.
2022 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS ALL-STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TEAM
The 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls’ Basketball teams, including each player’s school, height, class and scoring average.
CLASS 6A
First team
Ashleigh Connor, Mount Lebanon, 5-10, Sr., 21.6
Kaitlyn Flanagan, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-8, Sr., 7.7
Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, So., 17.3
Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, Sr., 16.3
Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-11, Jr., 14.3
Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, Sr., 14.3
Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Jr., 14.0
Second team
Lainey Allen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-2, Sr., 12.5
Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-5, Fr., 20.8
Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10, Jr., 23.9
Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, Fr., 13.6
Grace O’Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-4, Sr., 15.0
Third team
Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-7, So., 13.1
Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Jr., 9.5
Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-7, Jr., 20.0
Journey Thompson, Peters Township, 6-2, Sr., 16.2
Nicole Timko, Methacton, 5-11, Sr., 18.8
Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Jr., 20.3
Player of the year — Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury
Coach of the year — Dan Dougherty, Plymouth-Whitemarsh
CLASS 5A
First team
Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, Sr., 14.9
Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-2, Sr., 16.0
Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, Jr., 19.0
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, Jr., 21.9
Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, Sr., 16.5
Sydni Scott, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-8, Sr., 11.0
Second team
Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-1, Sr., 21.5
Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, Sr., 15.8
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, Sr., 15.6
Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-9, Sr., 16.6
Emma Theodorson, Moon, 6-0, Sr., 18.4
Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-7, Jr., 18.2
Third team
Gianna Grassifulli, St. Hubert, 5-7, Sr., 18.3
Gracie Fairman, Thomas Jefferson, 5-5, Sr., 20.8
Molly Rullo, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-11, Fr., 10.5
Faith Walker, West York, 6-0, So., 9.7
Trinell Watson, Pottstown, 5-7, Sr. 23.1
Annie Welde, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-11, Sr., 8.0
Player of the year — Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara
Coach of the year — Jeff Gregory, Pittston
CLASS 4A
First team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, Sr., 17.0
Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 22.0
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 19.4
Maeve McErlane, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, Sr., 17.8
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, Sr., 17.3
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Jr., 20.1
Second team
Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Jr., 13.0
Jayden McBride, Erie Villa Maria, 5-11, So., 13.9
Carissa Dunham, Erie Villa Maria, 5-7, Sr., 14.3
Payton List, Beaver, 6-0, Sr., 22.6
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, Sr., 14.1
Third team
Bri Bowen, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, Sr., 8.2
Bianca Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 9.8
Sofia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, Sr., 13.8
Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, Sr., 13.9
Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Jr., 8.1
Hannah Griffin, Gwynnedd Mercy, 5-7, Jr., 9.0
Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe, 6-1, Sr., 11.2
Player of the year — Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the year — Todd Askins, Bermudian Springs
CLASS 3A
First team
Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-5, So., 16.4
Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, Sr., 24.3
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside, 6-2, Sr., 25.1
Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 15.9
Renae Morbacher, Freedom, 5-6, Sr., 15.7
Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, Sr., 16.5
Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-9, Jr., 15.3
Second team
Maddie Evans, Bloomsburg, 5-11, Jr., 16.7
Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Jr., 20.6
Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 6-0, Sr., 17.0
Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne, 5-6, Sr., 20.1
Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, So., 17.9
Third team
D’Ayzha Atkinson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-7, Sr., 12.2
Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, Jr., 19.4
Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, 5-8, Sr., 18.7
Brianna Moore, Palmerton, 5-8, Sr., 14.9
Remi Smith, Forest Hills, 5-7, Sr., 14.4
Xola Wade, New Church, 5-4, So., 13.9
Player of the year — Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the year — Kristi Britten, Camp Hill Trinity
CLASS 2A
First team
Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Jr., 17.1
Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-11, Sr., 27.0
Clare Meyer, Germantown Friends, 6-3, Sr., 17.9
Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, Sr., 12.4
Kaylene Smikle, Westtown, 6-1, Sr., 23.0
Second team
Taliyah Carter, Parkway Northwest, 6-1, Sr., 28.0
Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-9, So., 22.1
Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 6-1, Jr., 15.9
Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, So., 9.6
Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, Jr., 20.5
Selena Buttery, Brockway, 5-10, Sr., 16.5
Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 11.7
Third team
Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, 5-3, Sr., 15.5
Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, 6-0, Sr., 20.0
Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, So., 23.9
Salote Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-9, Sr., 26.4
Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, Jr., 25.2
Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia, 5-10, Sr., 11.5
Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, Sr., 21.1
Player of the year — Kayla Smikle, Westtown
Coach of the year — Luann Grybowski, Neshannock
CLASS 1A
First team
Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 10.9
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, Sr., 25.1
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, Sr., 25.1
Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, Sr., 23.4
Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, Jr., 27.2
Second team
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, Fr., 11.6
Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, So., 16.4
Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, Sr., 17.6
Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-5, Jr., 18.3
Josie Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-10, Sr., 18.9
Rylee Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-0, Sr., 14.3
Third team
Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 5-9, Sr., 16.6
Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Jr., 16.2
Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Jr., 14.0
Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian, 6-1, Sr., 10.7
Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-3, Fr., 23.7
Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Jr., 15.1
Player of the year — Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian
Coach of the year — Lance Hudak, Portage