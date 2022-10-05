The Clearfield girls tennis team was edged by top-seed St. Marys 3-2 Wednesday in the District 9 Class 2A Team Tournament semifinals.
The No. 4 Lady Bison gave the Lady Dutch a run for their money as Clearfield won the top two singles contests.
Lindsey Kerlin took down St. Marys’ Mya Klaiber at No. 1, besting her in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Peyton Reese — who will play Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid for the D-9 Class 2A singles title today — beat Caitlin Blessel at No. 2, 6-3, 6-2.
But the Lady Dutch got a win from Roan Lion won at No. 3 with a 6-0, 6-2 decision over Sarah Catherman before taking both doubles matchups. Doubles No. 1 saw June Chen and Maddy Wittman defeat Katelyn Olson and Chloe Rowles, 6-1, 6-1. Tralynn Ginther and Rylee Nicklas then scored a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hailey Miles and Maddy Johnston to clinch it.
Punxsutawney and St. Marys play on Oct. 12 for the D-9 team title at a time and location to be determined.
Semifinals
St. Marys 3,
Clearfield 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Mia Klaiber, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
2. Peyton Reese (C) def. Caitlin Blessel, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Roan Lion (SM) def. Sarah Catherman, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. June Chen/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Katelyn Olson/Chloe Rowles, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Traylynn Ginther/Rylee Nicklas (SM) def. Hailey Miles/Maddy Johnston, 6-1, 6-3.