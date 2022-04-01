DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck a teenage girl with a spatula and attempted to strangle her.
Melissa Lynn Hawk, 36, is charged with strangulation — applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children; simple assault and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office March 24.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police received an email on Feb. 15 concerning a forensic interview that was conducted with a 14-year-old who was allegedly physically assaulted by Hawk. The person who conducted the interview on Feb. 9 told police that the victim disclosed that Hawk allegedly struck her in the head with a spatula and choked her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police viewed the interview on Feb. 22 where the girl said Hawk struck her multiple times on her face, hands and top of her head with a spatula, as well as put her hands around her neck and was squeezing. The girl said she could not breathe, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim also told police that Hawk had allegedly been physically abusing her for over a year.
On Feb. 25, police received an email from a Clearfield County Children and Youth Services case worker. The email contained three pictures of the top of the victim’s head. The first two showed a fresh laceration, and the third, the same laceration, but scabbed over. These photos were taken after the alleged incident with Hawk, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with one of the girl’s friends on March 21, who confirmed that the victim had told her Hawk allegedly hit her friend on the head with a spatula and choked her. The victim’s friend also told police this was not the first time Hawk had abused her, and confirmed there were multiple times where she helped her to cover up bruises, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hawk’s preliminary hearing is set for April 29.