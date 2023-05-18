DUBOIS — The Clearfield softball team was held to three hits by DuBois’ Ava Baronick in a 4-0 loss to the Lady Beavers on Thursday.
Aevril Hayward had two of Clearfield’s hits, while Alaina Fedder had one.
Fedder pitched well in the loss. She allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits, while walking one batter and striking out five.
DuBois leadoff hitter Gabby Gulvas had two doubles and scored two runs.
Clearfield slipped to 8-11 with the loss.
The Lady Bison finish up their regular season today, hosting Bradford.
Clearfield—0
Singleton ss 3000. Hayward cf 3020, Fedder p 2010, Green rf 3000, Siegel dp 3000, Campolong 3b 2000, McBride lf 2000, Houser 2b 2000, Billotte 1b 2000, Twigg (flex) c 0000. Totals: 22-0-3-0.
DuBois—4
Gulvas cf 3220, Reed lf 2100, Hale c 3001, Pfeufer 3b 2011, Baronick p 3010, Paternak cr 0000, Lander ss 3000, Delp 1b 3021, Estrada dp 3000, Runyon 2b 3000, Weible (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 25-4-6-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 3 2
DuBois 110 020 x—4 6 0
Errors—Campolong 2. LOB—Clearfield 2, DuBois 5. DP—DuBois. 2B—Gulvas 2, Baronick. SF—Pfeufer. CS—Hayward. WP—Baronick.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
DuBois: Baronick—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Baronick. LP—Fedder (8-10).