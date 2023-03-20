DuBOIS — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office filed felony theft and misdemeanor fraud charges against DuBois City Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the City of DuBois, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, Suplizio, 62, "allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions, using funds from city bank accounts and the DuBois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories."
Suplizio, who is also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking; a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
"A Grand Jury investigation found that, in addition to the fraud, Suplizio used his position as city manager to enter into contracts with businesses for which he received personal benefits. From 2014-2021, Suplizio also provided false information on his tax returns, paying for numerous charges with public money and claiming those charges as unreimbursed expenses on his taxes," according to the press release.
Suplizio waived his preliminary hearing Monday, with unsecured bail set at $100,000. His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12.
This is a developing story. More information will be available shortly.