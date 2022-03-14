HERSHEY — The final day of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships proved to be somewhat of a sour note on what was otherwise a great weekend in Hershey for a trio of Progressland wrestlers who landed on the podium.
Glendale’s Dubler brothers, senior Suds and junior Zeke, and West Branch sophomore Landon Bainey — who each reached at least the consolation semifnals — all lost their respective medal matches on Saturday afternoon.
And, they did so by a combined five points.
The ending not withstanding, the entire weekend proved to be one the Dublers won’t soon forget as both reached the third-place bout at their respective weights before placing fourth.
Wrestling at back-to-back weights — Zeke at 160 and Suds at 172 — the two wrestled a couple times on the same mat in back-to-back matches, including Saturday afternoon, or at the same time on adjourning mats.
Suds Dubler (40-5), a senior making his third trip to states, was forced to take the hard road to the third-place match after losing a tough 2-1 quarterfinal bout to Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia Friday morning. Garcia ultimately finished fifth on the weekend.
He responded with three straight consolation bracket wins Friday, to not only guarantee himself his first state medal but give him the opportunity to end his career with a bronze medal.
That run through the consy bracket came to a halt Saturday, though, as he lost a heartbreaking 2-1 contest to Benton senior Nolan Lear (43-6) in the third-place match. Lear, a three-time medalist, entered states ranked No. 4 by papowerwrestling.com, while Dubler was No. 5.
The duo wrestled a scoreless first period before trading escapes in the second and third period, with Dubler getting his point in the third to even the score with 1:30 left.
Everything changed 20 seconds later though, as Dubler was called for stalling a second time — the first came late in the second period — as the two battled on their point. That call gave Lear a point and a 2-1 lead.
Dubler tried his best to get in on Lear from there, but he was able to fend off the Viking and win by that 2-1 score to take home a second bronze medal to end his career. Dubler had to settle for fourth in his final high school match.
“Fourth place isn’t too bad. It’s my first medal, so I’m kind of happy,” said Suds Dubler. “I think I definitely disagree with one of the stalling calls I was given (in the third-place bout). I didn’t agree with that at all, but I just have to be more aggressive when I wrestle. It’s just as simple as that.”
The Viking ended his career with a record of 127-21. Those 127 wins rank second in school history behind former teammate Brock McMillen (144-8).
Prior to the elder Dubler taking the mat Saturday, younger brother Zeke suffered a one-point loss of his own in the consolation final at 160 to Newport senior Ganon Smith (40-2). Dubler entered states ranked No. 5 in the state, while Smith was No. 3.
That matchup also saw a scoreless first period. Dubler (38-5) chose bottom in the second and quickly reversed Smith, who returned the favor just before the midway point of the period to even things at 2-2.
Smith chose bottom in the third and escaped 22 seconds in to go up 3-2. He held off Dubler on his feet from there to end his career with a bronze medal, his first in two trips to states.
As for Dubler, he will look to build off a strong showing that saw him reach the semifinals before suffering a 3-0 loss in that round to eventual state champ Holden Garcia of Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Zeke Dubler, who went 38-5 this season, will start his senior year with a record of 85-19.
“At the end of the day, I’m glad I got my first medal, but I’m never going to be satisfied until I’m on top of the podium,” said Zeke Dubler. “All of the kids I lost to were tough opponents. Three of them were ahead of me on the podium this year at three, two and one with MacKay, Garcia and Smith.
“I had a good season, had some good wins, but it’s time to get back to training and get ready for next year.”
Bainey (40-4), who placed sixth as a freshman at 106, was looking to improve on that position as a sophomore at 113. However, a 3-1 loss in the quarterfinals to eventual fourth-place finisher Deven Jackson of West Perry made the Warrior scramble for a medal. Jackson placed fourth twice in his career even though he competes without legs below his knees.
He responded with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket but lost in Friday night’s consolation finals to Faith Christian Academy’s Gauge Botero (45-7), who went on to place third.
The loss dropped Bainey into the fifth-place match for a second year in a row, where he faced a familiar foe Saturday in Bald Eagle Area sophomore Lucas Fye.
Bainey beat Fye in both the District 6 finals (7-5) and Southwest Regional final (pin in 1:18), but the third time proved to be the charm for Fye in Hershey. Fye used a big five-point, third period to knock off the Warrior, 5-3, to take home fifth place.
The match was scoreless entering the third, with Bainey riding out Fye in the second period. Bainey chose down in the third, but struggled to get out. Fye eventually turned the Warrior for three nearfall points with 31 seconds left, but Bainey countered with a penalty point and escape to make it 3-2.
That’s as close as Bainey got though, as Fye got a takedown in the closing moments to seal his victory.
“We had a tough start to our day Friday,” said West Branch head coach Jason Bainey. “You really can’t have a game plan against a kid like that (Jackson). Guys have different goals. Some want to win a medal, some just want to get to states. We were there to win it, that was our goal. So when we lost that match, it took a lot of the wind out of our sails.
“But we battled back with a tech fall and then had a real important win over Hunter Robison, who’s been ranked third or fourth in the state all year. That got us in a good position there. But, then we had to wrestle Botero, who’s been ranked high all year too. So we had to wrestle three of the Top 6-ranked kids in the state. It took a lot out of us.
“Against Fye .... I don’t think Landon was ready I guess. He said it was the worst match he’s ever wrestled. He wasn’t aggressive. He didn’t do anything.
“He’s very upset. I’m upset. It’s just unfortunate. It’s a time you should be happy and celebrating and 98 percent of kids would be. But we’re not happy with another sixth-place. But, we know what we have to work on. We’ll get right back to training and be ready for next March. It’s something we’re looking forward to. I know Landon is ready to get back in the room.”
The elder Bainey didn’t lose sight on the importance of his son winning a second medal in two trips to Hershey, though.
“Anytime you can leave Hershey with a medal, that’s important. He has a goal of being a four-time state medalist, and that’s still an attainable goal. I think this will light a fire in him.
“We’ll look to get a little bit more aggressive next year and just dominate our opponents the entire match.”