PHILIPSBURG — No quarterback for the North in Sunday’s Lezzer Lumber Classic? No problem.
Glendale’s Suds Dubler, who did take a few reps at quarterback for the Vikings in 2021, but did most of his damage at running back, split time with Bald Eagle Area’s Garrett Burns — the backup QB for the Eagles — and had a monster game, figuring in six total touchdowns in a 44-34 victory over the South.
“I have to thank the Man from above tonight,” Dubler said. “He was with me tonight, that’s for sure.”
Dubler was 6-of-7 for 125 yards and four TD passes, while also rushing 20 times for 126 yards and two more scores (38, 41) on his way to winning Offensive MVP honors for a North Squad that had no regular starting quarterback on the roster.
“Suds isn’t a quarterback, we converted him this week,” North head coach Tim Janocko (Clearfield) said. “What an athlete. And what a great kid. Smart. Tough. Everything I read about him all year was real. He took it to another level tonight.”
Three of Dubler’s four scoring strikes went to Clearfield’s Karson Kline, who caught four balls for 75 yards, including TDs of 55, 8 and 9 yards.
Kline’s 8- and 9-yard touchdown receptions came 21 seconds apart late in the second to cap a 32-point quarter and give the North a 32-20 lead at the break.
“Who would have thought we’d score 32 points in the first half with a running back at quarterback,” Janocko said. “He did a great job.”
While Dubler and the North squad had its way with the South defense in the second quarter and much of the second half, the game certainly didn’t start well for it.
The South took a 7-0 lead with 21 seconds left in the first on a Jacob Condo to Jake Johnson 19-yard pass. Condo, from Juniata, was named the South Offensive MVP after throwing for 133 yards and the score and leading the team with 55 yards on the ground.
The South went ahead 14-0 just four plays later when Central’s Parker Gregg intercepted Burns and returned the ball 42 yards to paydirt with 11:47 left to play in the half.
Gregg, who was named the South Defensive MVP, also had three offensive touchdowns (two runs and one reception).
But despite the slow start, the North responded in a big way with Dubler’s first TD pass on the second play of the ensuing series when he found Kline wide open down the field for a 55-yarder.
“(Suds) threw a good ball and Karson made a great play,” Janocko said. Karson’s a heck of an athlete too. We had Karson on one side, (Curwensville’s) Ty Terry on the other side. It makes me look real smart.”
“I knew I had Karson Kline out there and I knew he was a beast wide receiver so I just threw it up there and let him do his thing,” Dubler said.
The North opted to try for a 2-point kick, which was basically a 30-yard field goal, and Curwensville’s Jake Mullins nailed the try to make the score 14-8. Mullins was 4-for-6 on the extended extra point tries, hitting all four second-quarter attempts.
After the North, led by Defensive MVP Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) forced a three-and-out, it got the ball back at the 33 and needed just four plays to travel the 67 yards to paydirt.
“Our defense played great,” Janocko said. “I’m proud of Hayden Kovalick and we had the Justice (Vactor) kid from State College and (Brycen) Dinkfelt from DuBois. It was a good defensive front. Our linebackers played great, our secondary ... (Clearfield’s) Justen Crutchfield played a heck of a game tonight, (Curwensville’s Thad Butler) had an interception. Everybody contributed.”
Dubler covered the final 56 yards of the scoring drive with an 18-yard run and a 38-yard TD scamper that made the score 16-14 after Mullins’ second extended PAT.
The South responded with a 9-play, 73-yard drive engineered by Condo, who hit on a 44-yard completion to Tyrone’s Keegan Gwinn to convert a third-and-8 and keep the series alive.
Gregg capped the drive with a 4-yard run, but the South failed on a 2-point run, keeping the score at 20-16.
Burns and Dubler alternated snaps during the next North drive. Burns found Terry, who made an leaping 30-yard reception early in the drive, getting the ball to the South 12, and Dubler paid off the series with a toss to Kline for a 9-yard score.
On the first play from scrimmage on the next South drive, the ball was fumbled after a reception and the North recovered at the 8-yard line, setting up an 8-yard Dubler to Kline connection on a fade on the opposite side of the end zone from the last score.
Mullins’ fourth extended PAT made it 32-20 at the half.
The North went ahead 38-20 with 4:58 left in the third after Dubler scored from 41 yards out.
Butler picked off South quarterback Lambert Palmer on the next series, but the North offense was unable to take advantage and had to punt. Mullins boomed a 36-yarder on the North’s only punt of the game.
The South was able to put together a 73-yard drive that culminated with a Gregg 1-yard plunge with 8:58 left to play. Condo found Juniata Valley’s Bryant Allison for the 2-point conversion to make the score 38-28.
Due to the special rules of the game, the South elected to get the ball back right after the touchdown since it was trailing by more than nine points in the fourth quarter.
The South took full advantage with a quick 86-yard drive that ended with Gregg making a 29-yard TD catch from Palmer with 6:19 left. The 2-point pass failed and the North had a 38-34 lead.
The North put the next drive on Dubler and his offensive line’s shoulders as they navigated 65 yards in 10 plays. Dubler ran the ball seven times in the series, converting a fourth-and-2 with a 7-yard run. He also connected with Clearfield’s Jose Alban for an 11-yard completion to convert a third-and-5 early in the drive.
Alban had three catches for 31 yards, moving the sticks on all three receptions.
On third-and-7 from the South 32, Dubler rolled right and found Nate Natoli open about 10 yards downfield. Natoli headed for the sidelines and scampered into the end zone for the score, putting the North on top 44-34 with 1:08 to play.
The South was derailed by a holding penalty on its last-gasp drive and the game ended with a Condo 5-yard run at the South 25.
“It was a great week,” Janocko said. “Our kids did a great job. It was a lot of fun.”
EXTRA POINTS: The North outgained to South 352-331 ... The South fumbled three times, losing one, but it had two interceptions to the North’s one as each team turned the ball over twice ... Terry made two acrobatic catches for 60 yards and had a third-highlight reel catch, but came down just out of bounds ... The North has won four straight in the series, which it leads 20-17.
NORTH 44, SOUTH 34
South 7 13 0 14 — 34
North 0 32 6 6 — 44
First Quarter
S—Jake Johnson 19 pass from Jacob Condo (Bryant Allison kick), 2:12
Second Quarter
S—Parker Gregg 42 interception return (Allison kick), 11:47
N—Karson Kline 55 pass from Suds Dubler (Jake Mullins extended kick), 10:41
N—Dubler 38 run (Mullins extended kick), 7:59
S—Gregg 4 run (run failed), 3:11
N—Kline 9 pass from Dubler (Mullins extended kick), 1:10
N—Kline 8 pass from Dubler (Mullins extended kick), :49.4
Third Quarter
N—Dubler 41 run (kick failed), 4:58
Fourth Quarter
S—Gregg 1 run (Allison pass from Condo), 8:58
S—Gregg 29 pass from Lambert Palmer (pass failed), 6:19
N—Nate Natoli 32 pass from Dubler (kick failed), 1:08
S N
First downs 11 12
Rushes-yards 28-101 32-154
Comp-Att-Int 11-24-1 10-16-2
Passing Yards 230 198
Total Plays-Yards 52-331 47-352
Punts-avg. 4-27.7 1-36
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties 4-39 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
South—Jacob Condo 13-55, Lambert Palmer 4-21, Parker Gregg 6-11, Connor Gibbons 2-7, Kendrel Marino 1-6, Ethan Hileman 1-1, Cooper Guyer 1-0.
North—Suds Dubler 20-126, Nate Natoil 2-10, Nikolaus Smeal 5-9, Jose Alban 2-7, Micah Walizer 1-3, Garrett Burns 2-(-1).
PASSING
South—Jacob Condo 4-8-0-133, Lambert Palmer 7-16-1-97.
North—Suds Dubler 6-7-1-125, Garrett Burns 4-9-1-73.
RECEIVING
South—Parker Gregg 2-57, Keegan Gwinn 1-44, AJ Kilmartin 1-41, Jake Johnson 3-39, Bryant Allison 2-32, Sean Mallon 2-17.
North—Karson Kline 4-75, Ty Terry 2-60, Nate Natoli 1-32, Jose Alban 3-31.
INTERCEPTIONS
South—Parker Gregg, Jake Johnson.
North—Thad Butler.