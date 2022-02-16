ALTOONA — Glendale's Zeke and Suds Dubler landed top seeds at 160 and 172, respectively, for the District 6 class 2A Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Altoona Fieldhouse.
Viking teammate Britton Spangle was tabbed as the No. 2 seed at 215. Spangle is one of five Progressland wrestlers to nab a second seed.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Nick Coudriet (120), Marcus Gable (132) and Luke Hughes (152), along with West Branch's Landon Bainey (113) round out the area's No. 2 seeds.
Other top seeds for Progressland teams include Glendale's George Campbell (third at 132), Moshannon Valley's David Honan (third at 215) and Lucas Yarger (sixth at 126), Philipsburg-Osceola's Scott Frantz (fifth at 126), Austin Foster (fourth at 145), Dom Shaw (sixth at 189) and Chase Klinger (fourth at 285) and West Branch's Logan Folmar (sixth at 172).
Bainey won the District 6 title at 106 last season over Bald Eagle Area's Lucas Fye, 7-5, and brings a 29-1 record into the tournament. But Fye, who is 25-6 on the season, is the top seed at 113 this year. Central's Tyler Biesinger, the fourth-place finisher at 106 last year, is seeded third.
Suds Dubler is a three-time D-6 finalist. He won the 106-pound title in 2019, was the runner-up to Forest Hills Jackson Arrington in 2020 and placed second last season at 172, falling to Penns Valley's Malachi Duvall in the finals. Dubler is 29-2 this season and holds a career mark of 116-18.
BEA freshman Caleb Close (31-8) is the No. 2 seed at the weight class. Marion Center's Gavin Stewart, a third-place finisher at 152 a season ago, is seeded third.
Zeke Dubler was the runner-up at 152 last season, falling to Westmont-Hilltop's Hudson Holbay in the title bout. Dubler finished fifth at 113 his freshman season in 2020. Dubler brings a 28-2 season mark into the tournament and stands at 75-16 for his career.
Forest Hills' Dustin Flinn, the runner-up at 145 last season, is the No. 2 seed at 160. Flinn is 23-13 this year.
Spangle, who is 27-7 this season, could be on a collision course with top-seeded Kirk Bearkar (22-5) of Forest Hills, but could first encounter Honan in a possible semifinal matchup. Honan placed seventh at 195 in 2020, but did not compete at districts last year due to Moshannon Valley being in COVID protocols at the start of the postseason.
Honan is 20-2 this season with one of the losses coming by fall to Spangle.
Campbell and Gable, both sophomores, are both looking up at Tyrone's Ashton Sipes at 132. Sipes, who did not place at districts last year, was fourth at 120 in 2020. Sipes is 26-6 this year.
Also bringing a 26-6 mark to districts, Gable took third last season at 120. Campbell is 26-8 this season. Gable pinned Campbell in a meeting in December. Neither has faced Sipes this season.