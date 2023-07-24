SAN DIEGO — Further proof that the Pirates’ 20-8 start feels like it happened forever ago and that the bad news keeps mounting: Sources confirmed to the Post-Gazette on Monday that the organization has released Drew Maggi.
The move technically happened Sunday night after Double-A Altoona’s game. Maggi had been on the development list with the Curve since July 14 and last played in a minor league game on July 8.
It brings to a close an incredible journey for the 34-year-old Phoenix, Ariz., native, who spent 13 years and 1,154 games in the minor leagues before finally making his MLB debut on April 26.
Maggi has been called the real life Crash Davis, the character depicted in “ Bull Durham,” a baseball lifer who refused to give up the dream because he loved it so much.
A day after playing in a big-league game for the first time, Maggi made his first start against the Dodgers on April 27, going 0 for 3. Maggi was supposed to return to the minor leagues, but when a game in Washington was rained out, he was retained as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
In the second game on April 29, Maggi entered late and picked up his first major league hit, later adding a double for good measure.
“It’s crazy,” Maggi said that day. “To think about everything that has happened this last week ... I was in Altoona, where we probably had 100 fans at a game. I was getting called ‘coach’ and ‘grandpa.’
“To go from that a week ago to this, I can’t even explain it. Everything that has gone on, I can’t really describe how I feel about it. It’s been amazing.”
This isn’t the first time the Pirates have released Maggi, a player they drafted in the 15th round back in 2010 out of Arizona State.
He remained with the organization through the 2014 season before he was released in March 2015, signing a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels two days later.
The Pirates acquired Maggi via trade with the Phillies and Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Aug. 3, 2022, adding the veteran utility man for cash. The thinking back then was simply adding an experienced player who was known to have a positive influence on a clubhouse.
Maggi finished out the year in Indy, signed another minor league deal with the Pirates in December 2022, and then spring training 2023 happened, when Maggi put himself on the map by hitting .344 with a 1.105 OPS in 26 games with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton had Maggi in Minnesota and talked plenty about the respect he had for the baseball lifer, often joking about Maggi’s aggressive approach but also his ability to play multiple positions and require zero maintenance.
Inside the Pirates clubhouse, teammates loved Maggi for his easygoing nature and desire to fit in.
But after 36 games in which he hit just .181 with a .477 OPS for the Curve, Maggi apparently became expendable.
The Pirates are moving players up the minor league ladder — Tsung-Che Cheng and Jackson Glenn are infielders who’ve been promoted to Double-A Altoona recently — and there’s likely not enough reps for someone in Maggi’s situation.
On a positive note, Maggi told the Post-Gazette earlier this season that he has been in contact with Hollywood producer Mark Ciardi and writer Mike Rich, who have worked together on such inspiration sports movies as “The Rookie” and “Miracle.”
Could Maggi’s story hit the silver screen one day?
“There’s gonna be something,” Maggi promised.
For now, though, Maggi must figured out his next stop. He also promised that he’s not done yet done with baseball.
“Of course I’m gonna keep trying,” Maggi told the Post-Gazette while describing how special this year was for him.