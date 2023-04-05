Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 6:25-34; Ephesians 6:10-18; & Colossians 3:12-17
Most of us enjoy getting new clothes be it for Easter, Christmas, a change of seasons, or for a special event or activity. Many of us have heard expressions like, “clothes make the man or woman.” When I was in college, I remember coming across a book in the campus book store entitled, Dress for Success. I’ve also noticed in the media what seem to be an almost proliferation of “make-over” shows for both men and women. And clothes are important – for work, leisure, sleep, meetings, school, outings, and all of life’s activities.
However, Jesus would tell us that they are important only to a certain extent, for our Savior is interested in our spiritual clothing which is frequently neglected or forgotten. And if we claim to be Easter people and disciples of the risen Lord Jesus Christ, there is an expected dress code as we seek to minister in Christ’s name through thought, word, deed, at work, at home, or in the community. The Apostle Paul helps us understand what it means to really dress not just for Easter, but especially after Easter!
As a prisoner, Paul at times was chained or handcuffed to soldiers and he became very familiar with their uniform and battle dress. So later in his ministry he writes a letter which eventually ended up in the care of the church at Ephesus. The letter describes the spiritual dress for the Christian in the imagery of an armored soldier. Calling the dress, “the Armor of God,” this is what it includes:
“Belt of truth” – around our waists – character will always be one of our best witnesses and if Christ fully embodies the truth of God, we should want to do and act as Christ would in our daily lives.
“Breastplate of righteousness” – seeking through the Holy Spirit for the transformation of our hearts and lives by loving and seeking what is good according to Christ.
“Feet fitted with readiness” – a soldier’s sandals in Paul’s day enabled the fighter to march and move quickly into battle. The footwear that Paul has in mind are sandals of peace and assurance which enable the believer to quickly and unashamedly move to witness, defend, and articulate the Christian faith when called for.
“Shield of faith” – there was an elongated shield specifically fitted with layers and pieces of soft wood which allowed flaming arrows to be absorbed into the surface but extinguish the flames. The flaming arrows of this world include any temptation which would make us put our faith in anything other than Christ – personal behavior, excuse-making, prejudice, injustice, possessions, and addictions.
“Helmet of salvation” – beginning with the head, we are protected from debilitating spiritual harm through the presence of Christ by the Holy Spirit. The helmet of faith we are able to wear because Christ has paid the price and won the battle for our salvation on Good Friday and Easter. Christ’s crown of thorns is now our helmet of salvation.
“Sword of the Spirit” – which is the Word of God. The old Prussian General’s statement about military procedure being done “by the instruction book” applies here. The written Word of God in the Bible fully reveals God’s mighty acts having their completion in Jesus Christ. The words give us the guidance and tools by which we live the Christian life and fight spiritual battles.
“Other outer garments” – these are items of dress described by Paul in another letter written about the same time as Ephesians to the Colossians. One might call these accessories in today’s clothing market, but for the disciple, they are not an option – compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, patience, love, forgiveness, peace, and thanksgiving.
And notice how all of these items of dress together make for the spiritual covering of the whole body and person. Faith and Christian living, in other words, is meant to be an act of the whole self – heart, mind, tongue, and will. And these items of spiritual clothing are what enable us to communicate the Gospel of Jesus Christ to others and also strengthen and train us in the faith each day of our lives.
Christ’s articles of spiritual clothing – don’t get dressed or leave home without them – for Easter or any other time!