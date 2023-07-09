Huntingdon driver George Dixon Jr. made the tow to Hidden Valley Speedway for a special appearance by the E-mods Saturday and picked up the victory. Other new winners included Hayden Holden of Tiona, stopping his dad’s win streak in the Small Block Modifieds; Bruce Mowery of Hinsdale, NY in the Pure Stocks and young Jaeden Tarr of West Clarksville, NY in the brand new Four Cylinder Junior Class.
Repeat winners included Gary Little of Clearfield in the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates and Luke Hoffner of Turbotville. Hoffner picked up career win number 199 in the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders.
Justin Owens and Hoffner lined up on the front row of the Semi Late feature with Owens taking the initial lead, but the yellow waved before a lap was complete. He did the same thing on the restart, with the yellow again playing havoc. The third time the green waved, Hoffner was able to beat Owens into the first turn.
Hoffner was on the move, setting the pace, as Gary Little was headed to the front. Little took second away from Owens on lap six, then he reeled in Hoffner and was all over the bumper when a caution flew again on lap nine.
The restart saw Hoffner maintain the lead, but Little was trying everything he could to get by the leader. Then while working lap 10 going into the third turn, Little dove under Hoffner and made the winning pass exiting turn four. Hoffner helf off Brad Benton and Owens, as Jon Shipley threw the checkered flag. Little went to the Carnes Equipment victory lane over Hoffner, Benton, Owens and Marvin “Waco” Williams. George Bailey and Little split heat wins.
George Dixon and Darin Hoover led the EMods to the start with Dixon taking the lead and never looking back in the non-stop event. Hoover was second, Rich Singleton was third and Mike Duck was fourth. Dixon also won the heat.
Holden and Trent Ogden sat on the front row of the Small Block Modified feature, when Holden took the lead. He was opening up a slight advantage while Ogden, Bob Garvey Jr. and Shannon Casher were fighting for second. As the younger Holden set the pace, Jimmy Holden joined the fight for second.
Jimmy Holden was working towards the front, as he slowly picked off drivers, and by 16th lap he was second and had his sights set on his son. Hayden Holden was pushing the throttle as hard as he could with his dad was reeling him in as he took his first win of the season. Jimmy Holden was second, Bob Garvey was third, Ogden was fourth and Craig Casher was fifth. Heat wins went to Jimmy Holden and Shannon Casher.
New York invaders Alber Pacer and Joe Skinner set the pace for the Pure Stock feature, with Pacer leading the opening lap. Eric Lucas came from third to lead the second lap, then on lap four it was Bruce Mowery taking the lead with Lucas second at first. But BJ Hudson took over second. Mowery then led to the checkered flag, but had Hudson in second looking for a way into the top spot the entire race. But when that checkered fell it was Mowery getting a first-ever HVS win over Hudson, Lucas, Ryan Jones and Sheddy Graham III. The heat wins went to Jones, Hudson and Mowery.
The opening lap of the Four Cylinder feature is one that Sam Pennington would probably like to forget, as a multi-car crash in the second turn saw Pennington take a hard flip and become the first roll over victim in several years. A quick response from Hyde Fire Co. and Rescue Hose and Ladder EMS crews confirmed no one was hurt in the crash, however Pennington was done for the night.
Anthony Sones and Nick Bem realigned on the front row, for the complete restart, with Bem taking the lead and holding it for the first two laps. Then along came Luke Hoffner who took the lead from Bem and never looked back as the race had gone non-stop following the opening red flag.
Ryan Lippert, Tim Raup, Bem and Jason Elensky were racing under a blanket and putting on a great battle for the runner-up spot.
But when the race ended it was Hoffner winning easily over Elensky, Lippert, Raup and Bem. Heat wins went to Raup, Hoffner and Lippert.
The all new Junior Four Cylinder Class will be cars that are strictly 100 percent stock and the age requirements will be a minimum of 12 years of age to 16 years of age. The purpose of the Junior class will be to give young racers seat time and experience before they move into the main Four Cylinder class.
While only two drivers showed up this week, the feedback has been great. This week Jaeden Tarr led the feature the whole way over Jacob Skinner for the win.
NOTES: 58 teams entered the pits, including: 10 Semi Lates, 8 Small Block Modifieds, 17 Pure Stocks, 17 Four Cylinders, 4 E-Mods and 2 Junior Racers…Coming up this week is the return of the Laurel Highland Racesaver Sprints will be on hand along with the All Start Legends joining the Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders and 270 Micros…The Super Late Models return July 22 while the Faye Lumadue memorial will be held on July 29 … Watch the Facebook page and website (www.hiddenvalleyspeedway.net) for more news and details.
Summary
Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates: 1. Gary Little, Clearfield; 2. Luke Hoffner, 3. Brad Benton, 4. Justin Owens, 5. Marvin “Waco” Williams, 6. George Bailey, 7. Jeremy Lippert, 8. Ron Laubscher, 9. Josh Henry, 10. Connor Mann
Emods: 1. George Dixon, Jr, Huntingdon; 2. Darin Hoover, 3. Rick Singleton, 4, Mike Duck
Small Block Modifieds: 1. Hayden Holden, Tiona; 2. Jimmy Holden, 3. Bob Garvey, Jr., 4. Trent Ogden, 5. Craig Casher, 6. Jamie Luzier, 7. Shannon Casher, 8. Aaron Casher
Pure Stocks: 1. Bruce Mowery, Hinsdale, NY; 2. BJ Hudson, 3. Eric Lucas, 4. Ryan Jones, 5. Sheddy Graham, III, 6. John Eckenrod, 7. Eddie Gardner, 8. Joe Kephart, 9. Eric Luzier, 10. Lester Hudson, 11. Tyler Rougeux, 12. Joe Skinner, 13. Ryan Shaffner, 14. Al Pacer, 15. Dakota Craig, 16. Casey Wolf. Did not start: Cody Wolfe
Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders: 1. Luke Hoffner, Turbotville; 2. Jason Elensky, 3. Ryan Lippert, 4. Tim Raup, 5. Nick Bem, 6. Virgil Meyer, 7. Hunter Flook, 8. Isaac Exley, 9. Lem Crawford, 10. Tim Teneyck, 11. Dustin Miller, 12. Anthony Sones, 13. Kyler Henry, 14. William Kephart, 15. Jordan Exley, 16. Jake Pennington, 17. Sam Pennington
Junior Four Cylinders: 1. Jaedon Tarr, West Clarksville, NY; 2. Jacob Skinner