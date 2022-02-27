TEAM STANDINGS AND KEY
1. Brookville (BKV) 226; 2. Brockway (BW) 156.5; 3. Port Allegany (PA) 128.5; 4. Cranberry (CR) 111; 5. Curwensville (CW) 110; 6. Kane (K) 100.5; 7. Johnsonburg (JB) 81; 8. Clarion (CL) 75; 9. Sheffield (SH) 63.5; 10. Coudersport (CO) 61.5; 11. Redbank Valley (RBV) 48; 12. Oswayo Valley (OV) 19.5; 13. Ridgway (R) 18; 14. Cameron County (CC).
PRELIMINARY ROUND
106: Andrew Coriaty, OV, pinned Aiden McAnulty, RBV, 1:37.
132: Bryce Taylor, SH, pinned Riley May, OV, 2:48.
145: Rayce Milliard, JB, pinned Drew Downs, RBV, :43.
152: Blake Pisarchick, BW, pinned Ashton Rex, CL, 3:00; Tyler Merritt, R, pinned Drew Byers, RBV, 3:04; Landon Mead, SH, pinned Eyan Smith, CC, :25; Mason Milliron, K, pinned James Culvey, CO, 5:05
160: John Wright, CO, pinned Aidan Cristini, R, 1:56; Coyha Brown, BKV, pinned Harlee-Ann Panighetti, OV, :19.
172: Cole McHenry, RBV, pinned Abram Austin, OV, 1:22.
215: Miska Young, PA, pinned Garrett Faust, BW, :50.
QUARTERFINALS
106: Eli Brosius, CR, pinned Bryden Letendre, SH, :29; Ian O’Shea, PA, pinned Keyin Bard, K, 2:25; Logan Powell, C, pinned Chris Carroll, BKV, 1:15; Damian Brady, CW, pinned Andrew Coriaty, OV, 1:37.
113: Kai Stauffer, PA, dec. Chase Kyler, SH, 8-4; Jared Popson, BKV, pinned Daniel Evans, RBV, 3:51.
120: Christian Rothermel, PA, pinned Shelby Lobdell, SH, 3:13.
126: Mark Palmer, BW, pinned Seth Weckerly, CL, 1:34; Conner Reszkowski, CR, tech. fall Logan Oakes, BKV, 17-1, 5:01.; Chase Weimer, PA, pinned Collin Brown, SH, 4:42; Ridge Cook, RBV, pinned Brett Moss, CO, :54.
132: Owen Reinsel, BKV, pinned Jacob Kundick, RBV, :32; Daniel DeLong, CR, pinned Bryce Taylor, SH, 1:13; Parker Pisarchick, BW, pinned Nik Fegert, CW, 8-5.
138: Brayden Kunselman, BKV, pinned Samuel Wolff, R, :43; Owen Deutschlander, CO, pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, CW, 2:35; Dane Wenner, CR, pinned Peyton Stiles, PA, 1:04; Harley Morris, K, pinned Wyatt Bussard, RBV, :38.
145: Reece Bechakas, K, pinned Cooper Traister, SH, 3:25; Zach Shaffer, CW, dec. Dylan Bash, BW, 5-1; Brecken Cieleski, BKV, pinned Ian Dynda, PA, 3:02 Mason Gourley, CL, dec. Rayce Milliard, JB, 4-2.
152: Caleb Furgeson, PA, maj. dec. Blake Pisarchick, BW, 11-2; Devyn Fleeger, CR, pinned Tyler Merritt, R, 3:28; Landon Mead, SH, dec. Mason Milliron, K, 4-0; Logan Aughenbaugh, CW, dec. Carson Weaver, BKV, 6-1.
160: Aiden Zimmerman, JB, pinned Joseph Palmer, SH, :43; John Wright, CO, tech. fall Breckin Rex, CL, 20-4, 5:18; Coyha Brown, BKV, maj. dec. Dayton Sherwood, PA, 13-5; Luke Ely, K, pinned J.D. Strong, CW, 1:37.
172: Easton Belfiore, BKV, pinned Gavin Burgess, PA, 1:32; Addison Plants, K, pinned Chase Irwin, CW, :58; Caleb Edmonds, CL, maj. dec. Jack Smith, BW, 17-7; Kaden Dennis, JB, tech. fall Cole McHenry, RBV, 21-6, 5:27.
189: Jackson Zimmerman, BKV, pinned Jacob Aldrich, OV, :27; Juuso Young, PA, dec. Cameron Larkin, 5-4; Alex Shaffer, CW, pinned Matt Lobdell, SH, 1:32; Seth Stewart, BW, pinned Dylan Hajzus, CO, 1:20.
215: Bryce Rafferty, BKV, pinned Nicholas Asp, K, 1:37; Gavyn Ayers, CO, pinned Logan Edmonds, CL, 2:22; Brayden McFetridge, CR, pinned Trenton Guiher, CW, 3:12; Miska Young, PA, dec. Carsen Rupp, RBV, 5-4.
HWT: Gavin Thompson, BW, pinned Shawn Nystrom, K, 1:50; Porter Kahle, BKV, dec. Walker Willey, CR, 7-2; Cooper Rossman, CO, pinned Joshua Beal, CL, 2:59; Danah Campbell, SH, dec. Gabe Carroll, RBV, 3-1.
CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND
152: Rex, CL, pinned Schreiber, JB, 1:42; Culvey, CO, pinned Smith, CC, 1:46
CONSOLATION SECOND ROUND
106: Letendre, SH, McAnulty, RBV, 15-0, 3:21.
132: Delp, CO, pinned May, OV, 1:35.
145: Traister, SH, pinned Downs, RBV, :37.
152: Weaver, BKV, pinned Rex, CL, 1:57; Milliron, K, pinned Byers, RBV; Merritt, R, pinned Culvey, CO.
160: Sherwood, PA, tech. fall Cristini, R, 16-0, 3:29.; Rex, CL, pinned Panighetti, OV, :14.
172: Burgess, PA, pinned Austin, OV, 1:30.
215: Asp, K, dec. Faust, BW, 2-0.
SEMIFINALS
106: Brosius, CR, tech. fall O’Shea, PA, 16-1, 4:46; Powell, CL, maj. dec. Brady, CW, 18-5.
113: W. Pisarchick, BW, pinned Stauffer, PA, 1:36; Carfley, CW, pinned Popson, BKV, 5:14.
120: Cole Householder, BKV, pinned Rothermell, PA, 1:31; Cole Bish, RBV, pinned Colton Ross, BW, 1:46.
126: Palmer, BW, pinned Reszkowski, CR, 3:39; Weimer, PA, pinned Cook, RBV, 2:31.
132: Reinsel, BKV, pinned DeLong, CR, 2:26; P. Pisarchick, BW, dec. Fegert, CW, 2-1.
138: Kunselman, BKV, pinned Deutschlander, CO, :28; Morris, K, dec. Wenner, CR, 5-0.
145: Bechakas, K, tech. fall Shaffer, CW, 15-0, 3:49; Gourley, CL, dec. Cieleski, BKV, 8-2.
152: Fleeger, CR, dec. Furgeson, PA, 2-0, SV; Aughenbaugh, CW, dec. Mead, SH, 8-1.
160: Zimmerman, JB, dec. Wright, CO, 7-0; Ely, K, dec. Brown, BKV, 4-0.
172: Belfiore, BKV, dec. Plants, K, 7-1; Dennis, JB, tech. fall Edmonds, CL, 19-4, 3:48.
189: Zimmerman, BKV, pinned Young, PA, 1:40; Stewart, BW, pinned Shaffer, CW, 3:08.
215: Rafferty, BKV, pinned Ayers, CO, 1:54; McFetridge, CR, dec. Young, PA, 6-3.
HWT: Thompson, BW, pinned Kahle, BKV, :37; Campbell, SH, dec. Rossman, CO, 3-2.
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
106: Coriaty, OV, tech. fall Carroll, BKV, 18-0, 3:50; Bard, K, pinned Letendre, SH, 3:41.
126: Oakes, BKV, pinned Weckerly, CL, 3:56; Brown, SH, pinned Moss, CO, 4:39.
132: Perez, JB, pinned Delp, CO, 1:29; Taylor, SH, pinned Kundick, RBV, 2:00.
138: Kuklinskie, CW, pinned Wolff, R, 2:16; Stiles, PA, pinned Bussard, RBV, 2:05.
145: Milliard, JB, dec. Dynda, PA, 9-6; Bash, BW, pinned Traister, SH, 4:18.
152: Weaver, BKV, pinned Milliron, K, 3:00; Merritt, R, pinned Pisarchick, BW, 2:24.
160: Sherwood, PA, dec. Strong, CW, 10-7; Rex, CL, pinned Palmer, SH, :58.
172: Smith, BW, pinned McHenry, RBV, 3:53; Burgess, PA, pinned Irwin, CW, 4:54.
189: Larkin, JB, pinned Aldrich, OV, 1:23; Hajzus, CO, pinned Lobdell, SH, 1:38.
215: Rupp, RBV, dec. Guiher, CW, 1-0; Edmonds, CL, pinned Asp, K, 2:17.
HWT: Nystrom, K, dec. Willey, CR, 7-0; Beal, CL, pinned Carroll, RBV, 4:42.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106: Coriaty, OV, pinned O’Shea, PA, 2:28; Brady, CW, pinned Bard, K, :39.
113: Popson, BKV, tech. fall Kyler, SH, 16-1, 2:56; Stauffer, PA, won by inj. default over Evans, RBV, 2:29.
120: Ross, BW, tech. fall Lobdell, SH, 17-0, 3:00.
126: Cook, RBV, pinned Oakes, BKV, 2:44; Reszkowski, CR, dec. Brown, SH, 10-5.
132: DeLong, CR, pinned Perez, JB, 2:40; Fegert, CW, pinned Taylor, SH, 2:42.
138: Wenner, CR, pinned Kuklinskie, CW, 2:25; Stiles, PA, pinned Deutschlander, CO, 5:02.
145: Shaffer, CW, dec. Milliard, JB, 8-5; Cieleski, BKV, dec. Bash, BW, 10-4.
152: Weaver, BKV, dec. Furgeson, PA, 10-3; Merritt, R, dec. Mead, SH, 10-4.
160: Wright, CO, won by inj. default over Sherwood, PA; Brown, BKV, pinned Rex, CL, 3:53.
172: Smith, BW, dec. Plants, K, 6-2; Burgess, PA, pinned Edmonds, CL, 2:15.
189: Shaffer, CW, pinned Larkin, JB, :21; Young, PA, pinned Hajzus, CO, 4:26.
215: Ayers, CO, Rupp, RBV, 2-1; Young, PA, dec. Edmonds, CL, 8-2.
HWT: Nystrom, K, dec. Rossman, CO, 4-3; Kahle, BKV, maj. dec. Beal, CL, 11-0.
FIFTH PLACE
106-Ian O’Shea, PA, dec. Kayin Bard, K, 4-2.
113-Chase Kyler, SH, won by injury default over Daniel Evans, RBV
120-No match, Shelby Lobdell, Sheffield
126-Collin Brown, CO, pinned Logan Oakes, Brookville, 4:27.
132-Eli Perez, JB, dec. Bryce Taylor, SH, 8-5.
138-Ryder Kuklinskie, CW, dec. Owen Deutschlander, CO, 8-6.
145-Rayce Milliard, JB, maj. dec. Dylan Bash, BW, 13-3.
152-Caleb Furgeson, PA, dec. Landon Mead, SH, 6-3.
160-Breckin Rex, CL, won by injury default over Dayton Sherwood, PA.
172-Addison Plants, K, dec. Caleb Edmonds, CL, 4-0.
189-Cameron Larkin, JB, pinned Dylan Hajzus, CO, 2:41.
215-Carsen Rupp, RBV, dec. Logan Edmonds, CL, 4-0.
HWT-Cooper Rossman, CO, pinned Josh Beal, CL, 2:06.
THIRD PLACE
106-Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley, dec. Damian Brady, Curwensville, 6-1.
113-Jared Popson, Brookville, dec. Kai Stauffer, Port Allegany, 6-0.
120-Colton Ross, Brockway, pinned Christian Rothermel, Port Allegany, 2:15.
126-Ridge Cook, Redbank Valley, dec. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry, 4-3.
132-Nik Fegert, Curwensville, dec. Daniel DeLong, Cranberry, 9-3.
138-Dane Wenner, Cranberry, pinned Peyton Stiles, Port Allegany, 4:03.
145-Brecken Cieleski, Brookville, maj. dec. Zach Shaffer, Curwensville, 12-0.
152-Carson Weaver, Brookville dec. Tyler Merritt, Ridgway, 7-4.
160-Coyha Brown, Brookville, pinned John Wright, Coudersport, 2:18.
172-Jack Smith, Brockway, pinned Gavin Burgess, Port Allegany, 1:17.
189-Alex Shaffer, Curwensville, pinned Juuso Young, Port Allegany, :54.
215-Miska Young, Port Allegany, dec. Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport, 5-3.
HWT-Shawn Nystrom, Kane, dec. Porter Kahle, Brookville, 7-6.
FINALS
106-Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, dec. Logan Powell, Clarion, 6-0.
113-Weston Pisarchick, Brockway, dec. Jacob Carfley, Curwensville, 3-0.
120-Cole Householder, Brookville, dec. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley, 5-2.
126-Mark Palmer, Brockway, dec. Chase Weimer, Port Allegany, 8-4.
132-Owen Reinsel, Brookville, tech. fall Parker Pisarchick, Brockway, 15-0, 4:33.
138-Brayden Kunselman, Brookville, dec. Harley Morris, Kane, 10-5.
145-Reece Bechakas, Kane, dec. Mason Gourley, Clarion, 6-1.
152-Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville, dec. Devyn Fleeger, Cranberry, 5-0.
160-Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, maj. dec. Luke Ely, Kane, 9-1.
172-Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg, dec. Easton Belfiore, Brookville, 3-2.
189-Seth Stewart, Brockway, dec. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 6-2.
215-Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, dec. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry, 7-1.
HWT-Gavin Thompson, Brockway, pinned Danah Campbell, Sheffield, :42.