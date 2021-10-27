SIDMAN — District 6 volleyball chairman Joe Gironda released playoff brackets for all classes, with games beginning tonight.
In Class AA, defending state runner-up Philipsburg-Osceola garnered the top seed and received a bye. The Lady Mounties will host the winner of No. 8 seed Juniata and No. 9 seed Huntingdon on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area recieved the No. 4 seed and also received a bye. The Lady Eagles will play the victor of tonight’s matchup between No. 5 seed Tyrone and No. 12 seed Northern Cambria.
In the bottom half of the AA bracket, Central Cambria earned the No. 2 seed and received a bye.
The Lady Red Devils will face the winner of tonight’s match between No. 7 Cambria Heights and No. 10 Westmont Hilltop.
In the other half of the bottom of the bracket, Forest Hills garned the No. 3 seed and received a bye.
The Lady Rangers will take on the winner of No. 6 Marion Center and No. 11 Penns Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 4, while the championship is Nov. 6.
In Class A, Glendale received the number eight seed and will host No. 9 Purchase Line tonight at 7 p.m.
The Lady Vikings played the Lady Dragons twice in the regular season and fell both times.
The winner of that matchup will face top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle, who garnered a first-round bye, on Monday.
In the other matchups in the top of the bracket, fifth-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel hosts 12th-seeded Bishop Carroll tonight at 7 p.m.
The winner of that game will travel to fourth-seeded West Shamokin in the quarterfinals on Monday.
In the bottom half of the bracket, West Branch is the No. 2 seed and received a bye.
The Lady Warriors will face the winner of 10th-seeded Juniata Valley and seventh-seeded Portage, scheduled for tonight at Portage, on Monday at 7 p.m.
In the other half of the bottom of the bracket, sixth-seeded Bellwood-Antis hosts 11th-seeded Ferndale tonight at 7 p.m.
The winner will take on third-seeded Homer-Center on Monday at 7 p.m.
Semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 3 at the higher seed. The finals are set for Nov. 6.
The winner and runner-up advance to the PIAA Tournament in Class A and Class AA.
All tickets are $6 and are only available through the Hometown Ticketing site at https://piaad6.hometownticketing.com/embed/all