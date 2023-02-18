ALTOONA — Bald Eagle Area crowned a tournament-best three individual champions Saturday evening at the District 6 class 2A Wrestling Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse, running away with the team title with 201.5 points.
Lucas Fye (121), Coen Bainey (127) and Caleb Close (172) led the Eagles to the team championship by winning individual titles.
Mount Union, which placed sixth as a team, was the only other school with multiple district champs as Mason Beatty (107) and Josh Ryan (189) each claimed titles.
Huntingdon (158), Penns Valley (143), Bellefonte (130) and Tyrone (129) finished second through fifth, respectively.
Other district champs were West Branch’s Landon Bainey (114), Forest Hills’ Hunter Forcellini (133), Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto (139), Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (145), Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (152), Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (160), Southern Huntingdon’s Mitchell Hart (215) and Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton (285).
Coen Bainey is a four-time D-6 champion, winning titles at 106, 113, 120 and 127. He had three pins and a major decision in this year’s tournament and has a career record of 13-0 with 10 pins, a tech fall and two major decisions in districts.
Landon Bainey won his third district title, while Dubler, Hoover, Singleton and Watson each collected their second D-6 crowns.
BEA pushed eight wrestlers through to the Southwest Regional Tournament, which will be held at the Altoona Fieldhouse March 3-4.
Bellefonte was next with seven regional qualifiers, followed by Huntingdon and Penns Valley with six each. Mount Union and Tyrone both have five.
District 6 Class 2A Tournament
Team Standings and Key
1. Bald Eagle Area, BEA, 201.5. 2. Huntingdon, H, 158. 3. Penns Valley, PV, 143. 4. Bellefonte, B, 130. 5. Tyrone, T, 129. 6. Mount Union, MU, 125. 7. United, U, 118. 8. Penn Cambria, PC, 95. 9. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO, 93. 20. Glendale, G, 90. 11. Forest Hills, FH, 89.5. 12. Marion Center, MC, 89. 13. West Branch, WB, 80. 14. River Valley, RV, 68. 15. Southern Huntingdon. SH, 64. 16. Juniata, J, 54. 17. Moshannon Valley, MV, 47. 18. Claysburg-Kimmel, CK, 36. 19. Central Cambria, CC, 35. 20. Central, C, 28.5. 21. Bellwood-Antis, BA, 26. 22. Richland, R, 22. 23. Westmont Hilltop, WH, 20. 24. Juniata Valley, JV, 19. 25. Cambria Heights, CH, 6.
Round 3 Consolations
107—Griffin Tinsman, MC, pinned Noah McMath, SH, 2:13. Gaige Sholly, H, dec. Landon Arrington, FH, 9-4. Wyatt Long, B, dec. Anthony Maradiaga, J, 7-5. Wyatt Taubler, RV, pinned Liam Purcell, BEA, 1:54.
114—Cameron Garcia, B, pinned Isaiah Chyr, PC, 2:35. Kamden Beatty, MU, maj. dec. Hunter Jones, CH, 12-3. Kayson Tice, BEA, forfeit over Sam McDonald, PO. Ty Biesinger, C, pinned Joey Bomberger, J, 1:52.
121—Logan Rumberger, T, pinned Colten Rowles, J, 0:39. Ezra Swisher, B, pinned Kaden Horn, C, 2:19. Isaiah Shilcosky, FH, pinned Roman Faulds, MV, 2:03. Ryan Yocum, H, pinned Layton Manyon, PC, 2:30.
127—Colton Henning, U, dec. Remington Fleck, T, 1-0 UTB. Jackson Long, B, maj. dec. TJ Carroll, FH, 10-0. Christopher Gibson, JV, pinned Jake Mann, WB, 1:44. Brodie Soler, CK, pinned Ryder Smith, J, 2:04.
133— Michael Monty, U, dec. Jake Mann, CC, 1-0. Dom Peruso, H, dec. Lucas Dick, JV, 7-4. Connor Maney, BEA, pinned Easton Robertson, R, 7-2. Lucas Yarger, MV, dec. Elijah Harper, SH, 5-2.
139—Erik Mykut, H, pinned Dayton Johnson, G, 2:43. Alex Surovec, BEA, dec. Max King, PV, 3-2. Hunter Schnarrs, WB, dec. Isaac Smith, C, 5-3. Vance Hower, MU, pinned Killian Johnson, CC, 3:33.
145—Mason Reese, BEA, pinned Marshall Eckenrode, CH, 4:21. Grady Clark, H, pinned Ian Phillips, BEA, 4:15. David Ray, WH, pinned Colton Wallace, T, 1:37. Cole Claycomb, CK, dec. Traystin Thompson, U, 4-2.
152—Max Murray, B, pinned Deklan Estep, CC, 0:21. Devin Grubb, H, pinned Kolben Alley, BA, 1:33. Kaden Barnhart, RV, pinned Charlie Telfer, J, 0:33. Caden McCully, U, pinned Nick Noon, FH, 0:33.
160—Mark Lattieri, CK, dec. Aiden Gallaher, U, 4-2. Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, dec. Matt Rowles, PO, 8-4. Mason Papinchak, FH, maj. dec. Shawn Knepp, BEA, 14-3. David Martin, PV, dec. Grady Garrison, B, 7-0.
172—Devin Brenneman, H, pinned Jase Ripple, MU, 3:43. Harrison Mummah, J, pinned Ethan Fetterolf, PV, 2:03. Cole Stuchal, RV, dec. Nash Irwin, B, 2-0. Kory Marsalko, FH, maj. dec. Isaac Bosa, MC, 9-0.
189—Chase Stuchal, RV, dec. Landon Erdman, H, 6-4. Brandon Corl, PV, pinned Tyler Biggans, WB, 4:55. Britton Spangle, G, pinned David Schweitzer, CC, 1:48. Dylan Stephens, U, pinned Kelton Bonnell, J, 3:53.
215—Sawyer McGinnis, U, dec. Lane Peiper, 11-5. Gage Gardner, BEA, dec. Connor Ward, WH, 11-6. Tyler Lobb, MV, maj. dec. Tyler Wilson, WB, 11-2. Caleb McKinney, T, pinned Reese Repogle, CK, 4:05.
285—Brad Miller, RV, pinned Jonah McCoy, WH, 4:13. Lucas Deloatch, FH, dec. Haiden Inch, MU, 3-2. Connor Williams, MV, pinned Eric Clark, BEA, 1:48. Ryan Audi, R, pinned Nick Summerville, PC, 2:34.
Semifinals
107—Korry Walls, T, dec. Caleb Hummel, PO, 7-0. Mason Beatty, MU, dec. Jacob Sombronski, U, 5-0.
114—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Alex Gladfelter, H, 3:12. Josef Garshnick, U, pinned Jack Darlington, PV, 3:20.
121—Lucas Fye, BEA, maj. dec. AJ Chilcote, MU, 12-2. Gideon Bracken, U, dec. Braydon Lisowski, RV, 4-2.
127—Coen Bainey, BEA, pinned Ben Gustkey, PO, 0:52. Jacik Hess, MU, dec, Landon Dunsmore, H, 7-6.
133—Colten Shunk, PV, dec. Nate Fleck, PO, 6-5. Hunter Forcellini, FH, tech fall Cam Stewart, MC, 18-1, 1:59.
139—Taylor Smith, J, dec. Noah Weaver, B, 6-1. Liam Cornetto, MC, dec. Lucas Walk, T, 3-2.
145—Trent Hoover, PC, pinned Gage Long, B, 3:53. Gage Heilbrun, MC, dec. Dustin Flinn, FH, 7-2.
152—Ty Watson, PV, dec. Jeffre Pifer, BEA, 6-3. Marcus Gable, PO, dec. George Campbell. G, 1-0.
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Austin McCloskey, PC, 1:14. Andrew McMonagle, H, pinned Andrew Weaver, T, 2:46.
172—Caleb Close, BEA, tech fall Logan Folmar, WB, 16-0, 4:35. Tommy Cohenour, SH, dec. Kyle Scott, T, 3-1.
189—Josh Ryan, MU, dec. Addison Shawley, B, 10-6. Cameron Dubbs, BEA, dec. Braedan Oravecz, PC, 3-2.
215—Mitchell Hart, SH, pinned Karter Quick, CC, 5:58. Mason Raymond, PC, dec. Kollin Brungart, PV, 6-1.
285—Gunner Singleton, H, pinned Ethan Norris, BA, 5:40. Daniel Williams, G, dec. Braden Ewing, T, 3-1 SV.
Consolation Quarterfinals
107—Tinsman, MC, maj. dec. Sholly, H, 10-2. Taubler, RV, dec. Long, B, 3-0.
114—Garcia, B, dec. K. Beatty, MU, 4-1. Biesinger, C, tech fall Tice, BEA, 16-0, 4:38.
121—Swisher, B, dec. Rumberger, T, 3-2. Yocum, H, dec. Shilcosky, FH, 6-2 SV.
127—Long, B, dec. Henning, U, 4-0. Soler, CK, dec. Gibson, JV, 7-5.
133—Monty, U, dec. Peruso, H, 3-0. Yarger, MV, dec. Maney, BEA, 3-2.
139—Surovec, BEA, dec. Mykut, H, 4-2. Schnarrs, WB, dec. Hower, MU, 3-2.
145—Reese, BEA, pinned Clark, H, 5:59. Ray, WH, dec. Claycomb, CK, 5-2.
152—Murray, B, maj. dec. Grubb, H, 11-1. Barnhart, RV, dec. McCully, U, 4-2.
160—Lattieri, CK, pinned Rittenhouse, MU, 2:14. Martin, PV, pinned Papinchak, FH, 1:49.
172—Brenneman, H, dec. Mummah, J, 7-4. Co. Stuchal, RV, DQ Marsalko, FH, 0:54.
189—Ch. Stuchal, RV, dec. Corl, PV, 8-1. Spangle, G, dec. Stephens, U, 8-5.
215—Gardner, BEA, dec. McGinnis, U, 5-3. Lobb, MV, dec. McKinney, T, 2-0 SV.
285—Miller, RV, dec. Deloatch, FH, 6-2. C. Williams, MV, pinned Audi, R, 4:31.
Consolation Semifinals
107—Sombronski, U, dec. Tinsman, MC, 4-3 UTB. Hummel, PO, tech fall Taubler, RV, 15-0, 2:35.
114—Darlington, PV, pinned Garcia, B, 1:41. Gladfelter, H, pinned Biesinger, C, 4:16.
121—Swisher, B, dec. Chilcote, MU, 6-4 SV. Yocum, H, dec. Lisowski, PV, 5-2.
127—Long, B, medical forfeit Dunsmore, H. Gustkey, PO, pinned Soler, CK, 2:54.
133—Fleck, PO., dec. Monty, U, 6-2. Stewart, MC, pinned Yarger, MV, 2:19.
139—L. Walk, T, dec. Surovec, BEA, 4-1. N. Weaver, B, maj. dec. Schnarrs, WB, 16-2.
145—Flinn, FH, dec. Reese, BEA, 2-0. Long, B, dec. Ray, WH, 4-2.
152—Murray, B, dec. Pifer, BEA, 10-5. Barnhart, RV, dec. Campbell, G, 3-0.
160—McCloskey, PC, dec. Rittenhouse, MU, 2-0. Martin, PV, dec. A. Weaver, T, 6-0.
172—Scott, T, tech fall Brenneman, H, 16-1, 3:08. Folmar, WB, medical forfeit Co. Suchal.
189—Oravecz, PC, pinned Ch. Suchal, RV, 4:26. Shawley, B, dec. Spangle, G, 1-0.
215—Quick, CC, pinned Gardner, BEA, 4:02. Brungart, PV, dec. Lobb, MV, 2-0.
285—Ewing, T, dec. Miller, RV, 2-1 TB2. Norris, BA, maj. dec. C. Williams, MV, 12-2.
Seventh-place
107—Sholly, H, dec. Long, B, 4-0.
114—Tice, BEA, dec. K. Beatty, MU, 4-2.
121—Romberger, T, dec. Shilcosky, FH, 3-1.
127—Henning, U, dec. Gibson, JV, 6-5.
133—Maney, BEA, pinned Peruso, H, 1:57.
139—Hower, MU, pinned Mykut, H, 1:51.
145—Claycomb, CK, dec. Clark, H, 8-2.
152—Grubb, H, pinned McCully, U, 4:42.
160—Papinchak, FH, dec. Lattieri, CK, 7-1.
172—Marsalko, FH, dec. Mummah, J, 7-5.
189—Stephens, U, pinned Corl, PV, 3:45.
215—McKinney, T, dec. McGinnis, U, 6-3.
285—Audi, R, pinned DeLoatch, FH, 4:34.
Fifth-place
107—Tinsman, MC, maj. dec. Taubler, RV, 14-3.
114—Biesinger, C, maj. dec. Garcia, B, 12-1.
121—Lisowski, PV, dec. Chilcote, MU, 8-5.
127—Soler, CK, medical forfeit Dunsmore, H.
133—Monty, U, pinned Yarger, MV, 2:59.
139—Schnarrs, WB, dec. A. Surovec, BEA, 5-2.
145—Ray, WH, dec. Reese, BEA, 6-4.
152—Pifer, BEA, dec. Campbell, G, 5-3.
160—Martin, PV, dec. Rittenhouse, MU, 10-4.
172—Brenneman, H, medical forfeit Co. Stuchal, RV.
189—Spangle, G, pinned Ch. Stuchal, RV, 1:40.
215—Gardner, BEA, dec. Lobb, MV, 2-0.
285—Miller, RV, pinned C. Williams, MV, 2:58.
Third-place
107—Hummel, PO, dec. Sombronski, U, 4-0.
114—Darlington, PV, dec. Gladfelter, h, 7-0.
121—Yocum, H, dec. Swisher, B, 7-2.
127—Gustkey, PO, dec. Long, B, 8-6.
133—Fleck, PO, dec. Stewart, MC, 8-4.
139—L. Walk, T, dec. N. Weaver, B, 4-0.
145—Long, B, dec. Flinn, FH, 3-0.
152—Barnhart, RV, dec. Murray, B, 4-2.
160—A. Weaver, T, pinned McCloskey, PC, 2:33.
172—Scott, T, maj. dec. Folmar, WB, 10-0.
189—Shawley, B, dec. Oravecz, PC, 3-2.
215—Brungart, PV, dec. Quick, CC, 5-4.
285—Ewing, T, dec. Norris, BA, 1-0.
Championship Finals
107—M. Beatty, MU, dec. K. Walls, T, 4-2.
114—L. Bainey, WB, dec. Garshnick, U, 2-1.
121—Fye, BEA, dec. Bracken, U, 5-4.
127—C. Bainey, BEA, maj. dec. Hess, MU, 13-1.
133—Forcellini, FH, dec. Shunk, PV, 5-2.
139—Cornetto, MC, dec. Smith, J, 4-3.
145—Hoover, PC, dec. Heilbrun, MC, 5-2.
152—Watson, PV, dec. Gable, PO, 3-0.
160—Dubler, G, dec. McMonagle, H, 4-3 TB2.
172—Close, BEA, inj. def. Cohenour, SH, 1:22.
189—Ryan, MU, dec. Dubbs, BEA, 2-0.
215—Hart, SH, dec. Raymond, PC, 4-2 SV.
285—Singleton, H, dec. D. Williams, G, 2-0.