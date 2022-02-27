Team Standings and Key
1. Williamsport, W, 212.5. 2. Clearfield, C, 201.5. 3. Shikellamy, SH, 146.5. 4. Selinsgrove, SE, 129. 5. St. Marys, SM, 106. 6. DuBois, D, 84. 7. Punxsutawney, P, 44.5. 8. Bradford, B, 44.
Quarterfinals
106—Xavier Lutz, C, pinned Aubree Donahue, D, 5:48.
113—Dyson Gould, P, pinned Nathan Martin, SE, 4:30. Evan Davis, C, pinned Angel Dominguez-Santiago, B, 0:25.
120—Adam Rougeux, C, pinned Cole Lynch, SH, 0:51.
126—Gabby Bradigen, SH, pinned Gavin Rucinski, D, 5:20.
132—Ty Aveni, C, maj. dec. Tom Strouse, SE, 14-2.
138—Nolan Barr, C, pinned David Kunselman, P, 1:28. Charles Keener, SH, dec. Trent Turner, SE, 6-0. Brett Thompson, B, dec. Jaden Wehler, SM, 7-0. Davey Aughenbaugh, D, maj. dec. Sandino White, W, 12-0.
145—Andrew Wolfanger, SM, dec. Garret Paradis, SE, 8-6. Connor Wetzel, SH, dec. Luke Freeland, C, 10-5.
152—Karson Kline, C, dec. Brady Smith, P, 12-9. Lane Dellaquilla, SM, dec. Caleb Yoder, SH, 5-1. Aiden Gaughler, SE, dec. Carter Wilson, D, 9-3.
160—Coltyn Sempko, SH, pinned Caden Delaney, D, 3:25. Grant Miller, P, dec. Lukas Laktash, B, 6-0. Josiah Foss, SE, maj. dec. Isaac Dellaquilla, SM, 9-0. Roman Morrone, W, pinned Wyatt Reorda, C, 2:14.
172—Waylon Wehler, SM, pinned Ian Pancake, D, 1:10. Gage Wolfe, SH, pinned Landon Martz, P, 0:44. Ethan Miller, SE, pinned Cascius Rissmiller, B, 0:36. Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Ryan Dunlap, W, 0:44.
189—Ryan White, D, dec. Tucker Teats, SE, 4-3. Christopher Rodriguez, B, maj. dec. Matt Shaffer, SH, 9-0. Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Hunter Chilleli, SM, 0:25.
215—Charlie Lundy, W, pinned Hunter Harris, P, 3:11. Mason Rebuck, SH, pinned Ethan Ott, SM, 0:45.
285—Blake Vankirk, SH, pinned Elijah Easton, SE, 5:37.
Semifinals
106—Aiden Beimel, SM, pinned Lutz, C, 1:00. Landyn Lukens, SE, pinned Les McCormick, SH, 0:46.
113—Cael Nasdeo, W, pinned Gould, P, 0:18. Davis, C, pinned Alex Reed, SH, 1:07.
120—Luke Segraves, W, pinned Rougeux, C, 1:30. Cole Neil, SM, pinned Devan Poe, B, 2:00.
126—Brady Collins, C, pinned Bradigan, SH, 0:30. Devon Harris, W, pinned Leo Martinez, SE, 1:54.
132—Isaac McGregor, SH, maj. dec. Brendan Orr, D, 11-3. Braden Bower, W, maj. dec. Aveni, C, 9-0.
138—Barr, C, dec. Keener, SH, 5-2. Aughenbaugh, D, dec. Thompson, B, 2-1 TB2.
145—Riley Bower, W, tech fall Wolfanger, SM, 15-0. Austin Mitchell, D, maj. dec. Wetzel, SH, 14-4.
152—Carter Weaver, W, pinned Kline, C, 0:55. Gaugler, SE, dec. L. Dellaquilla, SM, 1-0.
160—Sempko, SH, dec. Miller, P, 2-0. Morrone, W, maj. dec. Foss, SE, 10-1.
172—Wehler, SM, pinned Wolfe, SH, 1:10. McGonigal, C, dec. Miller, SE, 12-5.
189—Sebastian Robinson, W, maj. dec. White, D, 9-0. Chamberlain, C, pinned Rodriguez, B, 1:03.
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Lundy, W, 0:56. Steven Miller, SE, pinned Rebuck, SH, 0:59.
285—Charles Crews, W, pinned Vankirk, SH, 0:24. Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Zach Gallagher, D, 0:35.
Round 1 Consolations
138—Turner, SE, dec. Kunselman, P, 4-0. J. Wehler, SM, pinned White, W, 2:49.
152—Yoder, SH, dec. Wilson, D, 10-3.
160—Laktash, B, dec. Delaney, D, 8-1. I. Dellaquilla, SM, dec. Reorda, C, 4-3.
172—Martz, P, pinned Pancake, D, 0:53. Dunlap, W, pinned Rissmiller, B, 2:26.
189—Shaffer, SH, pinned Chilleli, SM, 2:45.
Consolation Semifinals
106—Donahue, D, maj. dec. McCormick, SH, 9-1.
113—Reed, SH, tech fall Martin, SE, 18-2, 5:00. Gould, P, tech fall Dominguez-Santiago, 15-0, 2:20.
120—Poe, B, maj. dec. Lynch, SH, 8-0.
126—Martinez, SE, pinned Rucinski, D, 0:48.
138—Thompson, B, pinned Turner, SE, 3:53. Keener, SH, pinned J. Wehler, SM, 3:57.
145—Wetzel, SH, pinned Paradis, SE, 7-2. Wolfanger, SM, dec. Freeland, C, 8-7.
152—L. Delleaquilla. SM, dec. Smith, P, 1-0. Kline, C, dec. Yoder, SH, 5-2.
160—Laktash, B, dec. Foss, SE, 8-4. I. Dellaquilla, SM, dec. G. Miller, P, 6-5.
172—E. Miller, SE, pinned Martz, P, 2:41. Wolfe, SH, pinned Dunlap, W, 2:20.
189—Teats, SE, pinned Rodriguez, B, 0:31. White, D, pinned Shaffer, SH, 2:36.
215—Rebuck, SH, pinned Harris, P, 2:09. Lundy, W, pinned Ott, SM, 2:42.
285—Gallagher, D, dec. Easton, SE, 4-0.
Fifth-place
106—McCormick, SH, bye.
113—Martin, SE, pinned Dominguez-Santiago, B, 1:26.
120—Lynch, SH, bye.
126—Rucinski, D, bye.
132—Strouse, SE, bye.
138—J. Wehler, SM, pinned Turner, SE, 0:54.
145—Paradis, SM, dec. Freeland, C, 5-0.
152—Smith, P, dec. Yoder, SH, 11-4.
160—Foss, SE, dec. G. Miller, P. 9-5.
172—Martz, P, pinned Dunlap, W, 0:59.
189—Rodriguez, B, maj. dec. Shaffer, SH.
215—Harris, P, pinned Ott, SM, 8-2.
285—Easton, SE, bye.
Consolation Finals
106—Lutz, C, tech fall Donahue, D, 16-0, 3:14.
113—Gould, P, pinned Reed, SH, 1:55.
120—Rougeux, C, dec. Poe, B, 9-2.
126—Martinez, SE, pinned Bradigan, SH, 0:31.
132—Orr, D, dec. Aveni, C, 3-1.
138—Keener, SH, dec. Thompson, B, 7-2 SV.
145—Wetzel, SH, dec. Wolfanger, SM, 2-1.
152—Kline, C, dec. L. Dellaquilla, SM, 4-2 SV.
160—Laktash, B, dec. I. Dellaquilla, SM, 5-0.
172—Wolfe, SH, pinned Miller, SE, 4:24.
189—Teats, SE, pinned White, D, 4:30.
215—Rebuck, SH, dec. Lundy, W, 3-1 SV.
285—Gallagher, D, pinned Vankirk, SH, 1:34.
Championship Finals
106—Beimel, SM, dec. Lukens, SE, 3-0.
113—Nasdeo, W, tech fall Davis, C, 16-1, 5:20.
120—Seagraves, W, pinned, Neil, SM, 4:27.
126—Collins, C, pinned Harris, W, 3:36.
132—B. Bower, W, maj. dec. McGregor, SH, 9-1.
138—Barr, C, medical forfeit Aughenbaugh, D.
145—R. Bower, W, tech fall Mitchell, D, 17-1, 4:24.
152—Weaver, W, dec. Gaughler, SE, 7-4.
160—Morrone, W, dec. Sempko, SH, 5-2.
172—W. Wehler, SM, dec. McGonigal, C, 7-2.
189—Chamberlain, C, dec. Robinson, W, 6-4.
215—Kovalick, C, medical forfeit S. Miller, SE.
285—Crewes, W, dec. Billotte, C, 4-3.