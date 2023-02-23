BRADENTON, Fla. — There’s little room for ambiguity when it comes to how Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin wants his group to operate.
Throw strikes. A lot of them. Challenge hitters in the zone. Trust your stuff is good enough.
“When someone plays the Pirates, we want them to know we’re going to smother them in the zone,” Marin said. “That’s something we’ve been talking about a ton.”
Marin, now in his fourth year, isn’t kidding. There’s a piece of paper on the wall of the hallway leading to the major league clubhouse at Pirate City, informing pitchers of the percentage of pitches they threw in the strike zone last season.
It’s also a philosophy or desire that has governed the organization’s offseason additions.
One of the things Rich Hill attributes to his lengthy career is learning to trust his stuff. Though he’s nearly two decades younger, Johan Oviedo was taught the same lessons — and listened — after arriving in Pittsburgh from St. Louis last summer.
Don’t back down. Compete in the zone.
Vince Velasquez has always had really good stuff, but one of the reasons the Pirates added him this offseason was because he finally started to trust his pitches, the right-hander producing the lowest walks-per-nine (2.99) and WHIP (1.23) of his career.
“Throwing strikes leads to missing bats,” Marin said. “Getting in good counts is going to lead to that. If you get in bad counts, you’re kind of forced to really compete in the zone with different pitches that you might not want to.”
Not complicated, right?
Much like a hand of blackjack, hitters’ odds of success go down with every additional strike thrown.
The problem, of course, is that the Pirates haven’t done enough of that lately. As a team, they issued 586 walks in 2022, which was 28th in MLB and the second-highest total in the National League. Their zone percentage (39.7%, 28th) was also too low.
A few Pirates pitchers have embraced the mentality, with Mitch Keller, Oviedo and David Bednar chief among them. But Marin also knows there’s a ways to go — and it’ll only continue as the Pirates inevitably bring up Luis Ortiz, Mike Burrows, Quinn Priester and others.
“We’ve put objective data behind it,” Marin said. “It correlates to winning. It correlates to performance. It’s more so maintaining that confidence of the pitcher they are. That in the big leagues, yeah, hitters are better. But don’t give ‘em too much credit.”
Among other topics Marin discussed during his first media session of the spring:
—Keller will start Saturday’s spring training opener against the Blue Jays at LECOM Park. Not a ton of extra thought went into it, Marin said, other than the fact that Keller has been pumping 97-98 mph, lines up with Saturday for his next live session and probably deserves it after a terrific 2022.
“I’m not too worried about Mitch being ready,” Marin said with a smile.
Something to watch with Keller involves his pitch mix — and not just the sinker, though he’s gotten more and more creative with that. There’s still throwing it down in the zone for weak contact and ground balls. But he’s starting to control it more and backdoor it on occasion.
—One storyline with Keller that has been repeated in a couple places at Pirate City involves splitting a slider into two different pitches: a cutter and sweeper. The league-wide trend is basically a fancy way of speeding up and slowing down the same pitch, as pitchers look for a way to land breaking stuff more consistently.
“You get the horizontal [break] that may act like a slider, but you also get the shape that looks like a curveball, just at a different angle,” Marin said. “For the sweeper, there’s not much manipulation. It’s getting the grip and letting it rip.”
Keller has done it. Wil Crowe and Colin Holderman are trying it. Hill throws several versions of his curveball. Tyler Chatwood, a veteran looking to work his way back to MLB, started doing this a couple years ago because he struggled to consistently control his curveball.
“It may change as hitters start to adjust,” Marin said. “It’s been really effective league-wide and for our guys.”
—Luis Ortiz threw live Thursday and continues to turn heads with his blazing fastball. One of those belonged to Andrew McCutchen, who faced Ortiz in live batting practice. As dangerous as Ortiz’s fastball might be, the pitch routinely sitting triple-digits, there are more nuanced things the Pirates want to see from him.
Making adjustments quicker in games, sometimes when his mechanics are off. Also how well he controls his changeup, which can be a really good pitch for him if he can harness it.
“What he practiced throughout the entire offseason was just commanding in the zone,” Marin said of Ortiz. “The slider, same thing. There wasn’t really much pitch design being done with this guy.
“It was just, ‘How can we compete optimally in the zone with his stuff?’ Because we know it works in the big leagues.”
—Another talking point for Marin has been quality starts. The Pirates were lousy in this department early on before showing modest improvement over the second half.
Quality starts — six or more innings, three or fewer earned runs allowed — aren’t everything, especially with many teams unwilling to let pitchers face hitters a third time, but there’s a mindset here that links back to the in-zone stuff.
Marin wants his guys to think about quality starts and lasting longer in games — challenging manager Derek Shelton to leave them in — by filling up the zone and counting on the other team to put the ball in play.
It’s not pitching to contact, which became a negative term a few years ago with the Pirates, but more being unafraid to throw a curveball for a strike, instead of thinking that it always has to barely tough a corner.
“The whole mantra was, ‘Fewer pitches, more outs gets you an extra inning,’” Marin said. “Hopefully, we can continue that.”