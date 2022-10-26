Diontae Johnson is probably not alone. He is frustrated with the Steelers offense, disappointed the unit isn’t scoring more points, hoping more opportunities for big plays with the wide receivers are forthcoming.
But, difficult as it might be, he is trying to stay positive, even acting like nothing is wrong. All he can do is keep the faith in the play calling and believe it will get better.
Question is ... when?
“It’s tough,” Johnson said. “Nothing is going our way.”
At a time when the defense is starting to play well enough to win games, the offense isn’t upholding its end of the bargain.
The Steelers rank next-to-last in the league in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. They rank 27th in total offense, 26th in first downs, 25th in rushing and 24th in passing. They haven’t scored more than 17 points in 12 of their past 24 games, dating to last season, and their third-down percentage on the road (26.42%) is the second worst among 32 teams.
Johnson said he is trying not to let the offensive futility affect his confidence.
“You’ve got to always have confidence,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “Stuff may not go your way, but you still got to have confidence and faith. You just try to have good energy. Our record isn’t good right now.
“You can’t look at the bad. Just got to focus on what matters, the things that can help us going in the right direction.”
Johnson has missed several chances at making big plays, none more significant than failing to get the tip of his foot inbounds on what would have been a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10-10 against the New York Jets.
In Buffalo, he made what would have been a great one-handed catch at the 2 but failed again to get his foot inbounds when it was 7-0. The Steelers had to settle for a field goal.
Johnson leads the team with 38 receptions, but he doesn’t have a touchdown catch after having eight in 2021.
“I can’t be frustrated,” Johnson said. “ Kenny (Pickett) is still learning, everybody is still trying to get a feel for each other, still trying to get a rhythm going. We’re just trying to do whatever we can to turn this around.
“I’ve got to be the example of the group and continue to lead and act like nothing is wrong. Because at the end of the day, stuff can go our way and you never know when it’s going to turn. I try, and I am trying, to keep a positive mindset through this whole season because, right now, it’s tough.”
Not surprisingly, Johnson agrees with the assessment of fellow wide receiver Chase Claypool that the offense needs to take more chances down the field and take more advantage of 1-on-1 matchups.
But is the demand being made to offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who calls all the plays? Or quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has seven completions of at least 20 yards but none longer than 30.
“We can just go out there and do what the coach tells us to do,” Johnson said. “We want to go down the field a lot more. We believe we can go down the field more, hopefully the rest of the season. We’ve got the guys that can make plays down the field. We’ve just got to throw it up and give us a chance. We’re going to see this week.”
How, Johnson was asked, can that happen?
“Get open and keep winning our reps,” he said. “There’s nothing really big to change. It’s just making plays down the field, having those splash plays. I feel like we’re going to get there. It’s taking time. We’re not just trying to force things — just go out there and run what the coach tells us to do and execute it.”