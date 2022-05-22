The reset button was hit on the NFL receiver market this offseason. Actually, it was smashed to bits with salaries soaring higher than any other position, leaving front offices to ponder how they want to build their rosters and manage their salary caps.
After free agency and some sign and trades during draft week, there are now 10 receivers earning $20 million or more in average annual salary. Receiver salaries aren’t quite catching up to quarterback salaries, but it is clear NFL teams are valuing them more than any other position.
Seven of those contracts were signed in the past few months, including a $30 million a year deal Tyreek Hill signed with the Dolphins after being traded away by the Chiefs.
The market is showing no signs of slowing down, and the changes provide case studies in how teams are dealing with the issue.
Teams such as the Chiefs and Packers, who have established franchise quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, were willing to trade willing to trade away talented receivers with higher salary demands while teams with second- and third-tier quarterbacks are rolling the dice and hoping these uber-talented receivers can raise the play of their quarterbacks.
The Raiders were willing to trade their first- and second-rounds picks in this year’s draft to the Packers and pay Devante Adams more than $28 million a year in hopes he will put the Raiders in position to win a playoff game for the first time with Derek Carr at quarterback.
The Eagles were willing to make a similar deal to acquire A.J. Brown from the Titans. They sent first- and third-round picks to the Titans, promptly signed Brown to a $100 million contract extension and paired him with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who like Carr, has never won a playoff game.
All three teams that were willing to part with established high-profile receivers used some of the draft capital they acquired to select receivers in the draft. The Titans chose Treylon Burks in the first round while the Packers took Christian Watson and Chiefs took Skyy Moore in the second round.
Andrew Brandt, the executive director of the Moorad Center at Villanova, has a unique perspective on NFL salary trends. Before settling into his new position he experienced both sides of the NFL negotiating table, as an agent and then as vice president of the Packers.
“Will Adams, Hill and Brown—at roughly $24 million per year—be eight times more valuable than Watson, Moore and Burks at roughly $3 million per year?” Brandt wrote last week in his column for Sports Illustrated. “A fair question can now be asked about which teams are getting the better value.”
The Steelers are facing a similar decision in the coming months as they grapple with the question of whether Diontae Johnson is worth a monster contract.
Johnson, a third-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He might not get $20 million a year, but he has put up numbers that stack up well against the other top receivers in the league.
Johnson was fifth in the NFL with 107 receptions and 10th in the league with 1,161 receiving yards.
For the Steelers, it’s a nuanced process because they have to determine how effective Johnson will be with a new quarterback moving forward. Johnson had a strong rapport with Ben Roethlisberger, but there is a big unknown with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett as his quarterback.
There’s also the matter of how the Steelers value receivers. They tend to err on the side of caution when it comes to paying high salaries to receivers.
There have been a few times over the past couple of decades when the Steelers have signed receivers to second contracts, but Antonio Brown and Hines Ward have been exceptions to their rule.
More often than not, the Steelers haven’t paid out big contracts to receivers. Among the talented receivers who didn’t stay with the Steelers beyond their rookie contracts have been Plaxico Burress, Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace and Emmanuel Sanders, among others.
It remains to be seen if the Steelers tipped their hand on Johnson earlier this month, but they did use two of their first four picks on receivers in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.
Outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert said last month the Steelers are willing to pay productive players, regardless of position, but he said any player that receives a large salary has to be deemed “special” by the organization.
“We are always cognizant of what goes on at a different position and its impact on a salary cap, and hopefully you have some players that are worthy of that type of consideration,” Colbert said. “And any player at any position that we desire to pay, we feel he better be special at his position and maybe exceed where he was drafted and just recognize what they have accomplished at this level. Again, I think we can do that at any given position for that special player within that group.”
Complicating matters for the Steelers is Johnson is just one of three productive players entering the final year of their contracts. The Steelers could make safety Minkah Fitzpatrick the NFL’s highest-paid safety later this summer if they’re able to come to terms on a new long-term deal.
Fitzpatrick is currently under contract for one more year at $10.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract the Steelers exercised last year. He could command up to $17 million a year on a new deal.
Place kicker Chris Boswell is entering the final year of a four-year, $16.8 million deal. He could command near $5 million a year on a new long-term deal.
In the end, the Steelers are going to weigh a number of different questions as they try to construct their roster going forward:
Is Johnson “special”?
What is his valuation in regards to the new market?
What is his team value when compared to Fitzpatrick and Boswell?
And lastly, and perhaps most importantly, do they have confidence that Pickens, Austin or Chase Claypool can become a viable No. 1 receiver a year from now?
The Steelers have the next four months to answer those questions. We’ll know by the second week of September if Johnson will be among the small group of receivers to sign second deals with the Steelers, or part of the larger group that moved on after their rookie contracts expired.