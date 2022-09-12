CINCINNATI — As the Pirates look to sort out their middle-infield situation for next season, they made an unsurprising move on Monday — although one that could matter a decent amount over the balance of the season — recalling Diego Castillo from Triple-A Indianapolis.
To make room for Castillo on the active roster, they optioned Hoy Park back to the minors.
Castillo was a member of the Pirates’ opening day roster after a fabulous spring, although his productivity tapered as the season wore on.
The Pirates optioned him to Triple-A on July 31, where he hit .246 with a .689 OPS over 35 games.
In 84 contests with the major league club, Castillo has hit .201 with a .613 OPS, flashing occasional pop by slugging 10 home runs but also lacking some consistency to his game.
One interesting thing with Castillo involves his versatility. In August alone, Castillo has played shortstop, second base, right field and first base.
The offense obviously must improve over what Castillo has done in the majors or minors to this point, but he’s also only 24 and in his first big-league season.
Also on Monday, the Pirates announced that Luis Ortiz has joined the taxi squad. He’s expected to start one of two games of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Priester honored
Quinn Priester was named the Eastern League’s pitcher of the week after delivering seven scoreless innings on Friday during a 3-1 victory for the Altoona Curve at Erie’s UPMC Park, walking two and striking out five.
With the Ortiz promotion, Priester is one to watch, as it would make sense for the Pirates to get him more starts by promoting him to Triple-A. The Pirates’ first-round draft pick in 2019 and No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Priester has certainly done his part.
Since joining the Curve on June 19, Priester’s ERA (2.13) is the second-best among qualified Double-A pitchers. He’s also tied for first in starts (14) and ninth in WHIP (1.12) during that time.
Ortiz, too
Ortiz received the same recognition, just a level higher, as the 23-year-old was named the International League’s pitcher of the week thanks to his six no-hit innings on Sept. 8 at Omaha.
Promoted Sept. 1, Ortiz gave up two unearned runs, walked three and struck out nine, throwing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and touching triple digits with his fastball.