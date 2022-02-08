BELLWOOD — The West Branch boys basketball team dropped a 54-46 decision to host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 14-12 after one, but were outscored 16-6 in the second and trailed 28-20 at the half. West Branch cut the deficit to 34-30 by the end of the third, but Bellwood won the fourth quarter and the game.
Zack Tiracorda led the Warriors with 13 points. Jackson Croyle added 11.
West Branch slipped to 8-10 overall and 8-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors host Harmony on Thursday.
West Branch—46
I. Tiracorda 2 3-4 7, Z. Tiracorda 5 0-0 13, Croyle 3 2-2 11, Evans 2 3-5 7, Kolesar 2 0-2 4, Koleno 2 0-2 4, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-15 46.
Bellwood-Antis—54
Mallon 7 1-1 18, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Beiswenger 2 2-2 6, Sweigert 6 4-6 20, Miller 3 0-1 7, Pellegrine 0 0-0 0, Gibbons 0 1-2 1, Noel 0 0-0 0, Shanafelt 1 0-0 2, Buss 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-12 54.
Three-pointers: Z. Tiracorda 3, Croyle 3; Mallon 3; Sweigert 4, Miller.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 14 6 10 16—46
Bellwood 12 16 6 20—54