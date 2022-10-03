UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Parker Washington was one of several skill-position players to go gloveless this past Saturday.
The third-year wide receiver hauled in four passes for a season-high 73 yards for No. 10 Penn State (5-0) in the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 victory over Northwestern in the midst of a driving rainstorm at Beaver Stadium. Washington was not alone on the gloveless front, as fifth-year wideout Mitch Tinsley and freshman running back Nicholas Singleton were also among those to rely on their bare hands.
“It started pouring a little too hard, so we were like, ‘Let’s just take the gloves off,’” Washington said. “We just trust our hands.”
Washington’s faith may have been warranted, but for Penn State’s running backs, some Stickum could’ve gone a long way. The Nittany Lions turned the ball over five times, including four fumbles by Penn State’s trio of running backs.
Singleton had a pair of first-half fumbles, and fellow running backs Keyvone Lee and Kaytron Allen had one each in the second half. James Franklin’s team entered the game with just one turnover on the year, which came in the season opener at Purdue. That impressive statistic quickly changed for the worse amid dreary conditions.
“I’m never going to allow the weather to be an excuse,” Franklin said. “Doesn’t matter. We’ve got to protect the football.”
Franklin discussed the importance of his players “capping” the football, or holding on to it with two hands, during inclement weather. Singleton possessed the ball with one arm on each of his fumbles, but it may not have mattered much on the second one, as Northwestern safety Rod Heart II used the crown of his helmet to jar the ball loose from Singleton.
Quarterback Sean Clifford, who went 10 of 20 passing and turned the ball over himself on an interception, talked postgame about how the Wildcats’ defensive approach made it difficult to keep possession with the Nittany Lions.
“When you have a guy running 19 miles per hour at you and he puts a helmet on the ball and it’s that rainy, it’s going to be tough,” Clifford said.
After the game, Franklin mentioned that Penn State did not change its game plan based on the weather, even if it may have seemed that way from the outside looking in. Clifford threw the ball 20 times and the Nittany Lions had a whopping 58 rushing attempts despite their issues with holding on to the football.
Franklin complimented Clifford on his ability to manage Penn State’s run game, but the quarterback was certainly frustrated with his passing struggles.
“The rain was so on and off today that it was tough to get into a flow, to be honest with you,” Clifford said.
Considering the nature of what weather conditions are often presented to Big Ten quarterbacks and Clifford’s experience within the conference, playing in rain is nothing new for the gunslinger. He’s played in seemingly all kinds of weather, even throwing for over 300 yards in a snowy loss to Michigan State last November.
He may have wished he was back in East Lansing instead of being stuck in a downpour on Saturday.
“I’d much rather [have] snow because the rain, it just gets your hands so slick,” Clifford said. “The snow, if you just keep your towel on you, it doesn’t stick.”
Franklin was certainly aware of what kind of weather his team would be playing in early in the week. During Wednesday’s practice, the phrase “wet ball” was heard by reporters upon exiting the practice facility at Holuba Hall.
Washington confirmed that maintaining possession was a key talking point from the coaching staff throughout the contest.
“We definitely were talking about it on the sidelines, just being very cautious of our ball security,” Washington said. “We let a couple slip out [Saturday].”
Penn State’s practice facility includes three outdoor fields, one of which is turf and two that are composed of natural grass, as well as its indoor complex inside Holuba Hall. Though the team certainly uses its indoor facility when deemed necessary, Franklin is hopeful Saturday’s problems with holding on to the football are proof enough of why the Nittany Lions take advantage of their outdoor real estate during the week.
“We don’t go inside when it rains and sometimes [the players], they’re looking at me like I’m crazy, like what do we have the indoor for?” Franklin said. “That’s why.”