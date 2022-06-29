One Tuesday in early June, Kristi Brown, executive director of Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville, North Carolina, arrived at work to find shattered windows, a broken door and red, spray-painted text scrawled across the sidewalk. “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,” the graffiti read.
A month earlier, Politico had published a draft majority opinion in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, showing the Supreme Court had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since the draft opinion was leaked, at least a dozen pregnancy centers like Mountain Area have suffered attacks, many of which have been claimed by what appears to be a radical pro-abortion group called Jane’s Revenge.
With the formal announcement of the Dobbs decision on Friday (June 24), pregnancy centers in Lynchburg, Va., and Longmont, Colo., were vandalized or set ablaze, just as centers braced for the influx of clients they expect in a post-Roe world.
Crisis pregnancy centers already outnumber abortion clinics, even before some clinics began shuttering across the country in the wake of the Dobbs decision, and some pregnancy centers are moving to expand their role. Post-Roe, pregnancy center directors say their organizations will have a better chance of reaching clients before they access abortion clinics.
“For pro-life pregnancy centers, we for the first time have the opportunity to compete head-on with this billion-dollar abortion business,” said James Harden, CEO of CompassCare, a Christian pregnancy organization in upstate New York.
Mountain Area Pregnancy Services, a faith-based organization that partners with over 100 local churches, often refers clients to an adoption agency it partners with and soon hopes to support a local foster care program, said Brown. “If we do get an influx, we are then prepared to add staff and to add machinery, whatever we need to do,” added Brown, who said the vandalism at the center hasn’t deterred the staff.
In Pittsburgh, another Christian pregnancy center, the Women’s Choice Network, plans to emphasize its post-abortion care, which involves emotional support and counseling. It also plans to boost advertising for its abortion pill reversal, where doses of progesterone are administered in an effort to halt pill-induced abortions.
Amy Scheuring, executive director of the group of pregnancy centers, expects that Pennsylvania will eventually adopt more restrictive abortion laws and says centers like hers are brainstorming ways to support clients who might feel desperate when abortion is no longer an option. “It’s about remaining Christ-like in our responses to all sides,” she said.
Attacks on abortion providers have been more common historically, but with the Dobbs decision, pregnancy centers are anticipating more violence in coming weeks.