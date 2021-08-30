The Pirates have a long-term plan and what manager Derek Shelton described as a vision for how they want their hitting program to function in the future.
Now, they need to find the person they want to lead that group after dismissing Rick Eckstein as hitting coach on Monday morning.
Eckstein, 48, had been with the Pirates since Nov. 2, 2018 and guided their offense to a solid season in 2019. However, there have been individual and team performance dips over the past two years, although Shelton said those mattered less than simply wanting to revamp the entire program.
“It’s about the vision of our hitting program moving forward,” Shelton said. “It’s not anything specific to results this year with a specific hitter or the team. It’s just about how we’re going to grow our hitting group and the leadership of that moving forward.”
Doing this now does raise some questions, and Shelton answered those on a Zoom call with local reporters before flying to Chicago for series against the White Sox and Cubs.
The decision was ultimately Shelton’s, but it came after lengthy discussions with general manager Ben Cherington at PNC Park over the weekend, when they apparently talked about what they’d like to see in the future and how what they were currently doing didn’t match that.
“Ultimately, this was my decision,” Shelton said. “We just felt that once we decided this, it was better to do it now rather than wait until the end of the year because we had come up with a plan that we were going to move forward with our hitting program with different leadership.”
As for that plan, it basically involves splitting Eckstein’s duties amongst the group. Christian Marrero, who assisted Eckstein, will get a chance to show he can do a little more. Marrero, 35, is new to MLB coaching, and Shelton said this will be a growth opportunity for Marrero.
Field coordinator Mike Rabelo and bench coach Don Kelly will likely be more involved with the hitting program than they were previously. Tim McKeithan is a major league staff assistant who works as an analyst on the hitting side and will continue in his same role, also with a little more added on.
“We’re going to do it collectively as a hitting group moving forward for the last month,” Shelton said.
While Eckstein was certainly liked and respected by his players, and he poured a ton of time and passion into his work, it’s hard to argue with the results. The Pirates this season rank 27th in batting average (.233) and 30th in OPS (.655). In 2020, they were 28th (.220) and 30th (.641) in those stats.
Looking at offensive categories they — and other teams — almost assuredly value more than something as antiquated as batting average, the Pirates have been equally as bad.
Their dead-last rankings include weighted on-base average (or wOBA) at .291; barrel percentage at 5.3; as well as their share of hard-hit balls (34.1%) and average exit velocity (87.5 mph). The Pirates are also last in home runs (101) by a significant margin; the Diamondbacks had 117 entering Monday’s games.
Eckstein’s group did have the third-lowest whiff percentage at 24.2, although the Pirates did not do enough other things well to consistently score runs. No MLB team this season has scored fewer than the Pirates (470), who have been shut out 13 times.
“This decision was based off the leadership moving forward and the direction we want our hitting group to go in, not only at the major league level but organizationally,” Shelton said. “To say it was specific hitter-based or group-based, it was more about how we want to move forward with our hitting program and finding a different leader to do that.”
It’s too early to tell or say what the Pirates will be looking for in a replacement, Shelton said. Improvements with practice design and the team-wide approach were things he cited, although those are fairly vague.
Shelton could tap into some of his own hitting coach experience.
Having held that position with the Indians and Rays, he has a unique perspective on the role, what his players might need and how to find a replacement who checks those boxes.
“It’s a very challenging and difficult job, I can tell you that from personal experience,” Shelton said. “As we go further and talk about specific candidates in the offseason, we’ll have a better idea [what we’re looking for].”
Eckstein’s Pirates tenure started better than it ended, with Pittsburgh tallying 1,497 hits and scoring 758 runs in 2019, the most for the club since 2000. The Pirates also had the fewest strikeouts (1,213) among NL teams and hit the fourth-most homers (163) in franchise history.
Individually, Eckstein played a big role in Josh Bell’s evolution into an All-Star, helping him finally settle on one approach and stick with it. Meanwhile, Eckstein oversaw breakout seasons for ‘19 rookies Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman.
Last season was different. Several Pirates took steps backward, with difficult years for Bell, Reynolds, Adam Frazier, Newman, Gregory Polanco and others. Reynolds and Frazier obviously recovered in 2021, but Pittsburgh’s offense has been an issue for much of the season.
Prior to the Pirates hiring him, Eckstein was a minor league hitting coordinator for the Twins from 2017-18. He had also spent time as an assistant at the collegiate level, coaching at the University of Kentucky.
Eckstein’s professional coaching career began with Class AA Harrisburg in the Expos system in 2004. He later became hitting coach for the Nationals from 2009 through 2013, helping Washington win the NL East in 2012 and rank second in the league in home runs and fourth in OPS that year.
“I appreciate Rick’s tireless work ethic and his passion for our players,” Shelton said. “Despite the challenging season, Rick always put in the effort to connect and help our players. He is a great person who we will all be rooting for in his next opportunity.”