STATE COLLEGE — Maybe, the quarterbacks had the focus in the Blue-White Game on Saturday.
A sophomore defensive end did a pretty good job getting some of his own attention, though.
The annual spring scrimmage at Beaver Stadium was billed as the debut of quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula in their new roles, but a dominant Dani Dennis-Sutton stole the show. He recorded a pair of sacks and had a quarterback hurry in the Blue squad’s 10-0 win over the White team. More impressively, Dennis-Sutton harassed Allar and Pribula as a member of the White team, working against Blue team tackles Caedan Wallace and Drew Shelton, a pair of starters coming off resurgent seasons in 2022.
“I thought Dani was unblockable out there,” head coach James Franklin raved after the game. “He’s going to have a big year for us. I couldn’t be more excited about him.”
The 6-foot-5, 262-pound former five-star prospect wasn’t alone, either.
It might have seemed to be an obvious statement, but after the Blue-White Game, Franklin said he believed the positions where he rates his Nittany Lions deepest and strongest were the spots the team looked most impressive Saturday. Highlighting that list were a group of defensive ends that followed Dennis-Sutton’s lead.
Starters Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac combined for a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in limited action, while the two players who emerged as top backup options during the spring — Dennis-Sutton and Zuriah Fisher — had two sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for loss for the White team.
“You can’t go wrong with any of those guys,” Dennis-Sutton said. “Any of us can start at any other university, but here we just got so many talented guys. We’re all competing. We want to see each other succeed.”
One of the top recruits in the nation in the 2022 class, Dennis-Sutton admitted he felt frustrated early last season with a limited role, playing sparingly behind Robinson, Isaac and the since-departed Nick Tarburton. But, he insists that waiting his turn has made him a better player, if not a more patient one once he gets on the field.
Then-defensive line coach John Scott Jr. explained to him during intensive film sessions what those three more experienced players were doing to earn playing time that he wasn’t. Little things like his first step out of his stance, keeping his eyes in the backfield and the proper technique when dropping into pass coverage.
Watching them, then seeing his film, the points seemed fair to Dennis-Sutton, who spent less time wondering why he wasn’t playing as much as he wanted and more working on the things that could get him on the field.
“The main thing is him being consistent every single day, giving his all and learning from stuff he didn’t have last year,” Robinson said. “He’s more confident in his game than he was last season. It’s a big improvement from what he did last season.”
In many ways, the competition that kept Dennis-Sutton off the field last season still exists in 2023. The Nittany Lions are five solid pass rushers deep off the edge, once Amin Vanover gets in the mix coming off his breakthrough 2022.
But, Dennis-Sutton said he’s much more prepared this season to contribute than he was a year ago. The Blue-White performance proves that, he insisted.
“I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable,” Dennis-Sutton said. “I think I took a big step.”