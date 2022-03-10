Clearfield diver Dehlia Elbe has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 5. Elbe placed first at the District 9 Diving Championships with a score of 366.55 and qualified for the PIAA meet.
“Dehlia is a great athlete/diver because of one thing — hard work,” Clearfield diving coach Bob Mikesell said. “What skills she might lack initially, she makes up for with what can best be described as just plain and simple ... hard work. She is always up for the challenge of a new dive and is willing to work and put in the practice time necessary to meet the goal of learning that new dive.”