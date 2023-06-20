Penn State football coach James Franklin went out of his way to give new arrival Ty Blanding a shoutout on National Signing Day. The 6-foot-1, 265-pound defensive lineman from Middle Village, N.Y., was a consensus three-star in the recruiting process, but Franklin was sure to say how underrated Blanding was.
On film, Blanding shows skills that could prove Franklin right as he embarks on the process to bulk up for Big Ten play. Here’s a look at how Blanding was recruited, the transition ahead, and where he might fit into Penn State’s future plans:
THE BASICS
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Middle Village, N.Y.
School: Christ The King Regional
Height: 6-1. Weight: 265.
Star ratings: Consensus 3-star
Other notable offers: Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Pitt, South Carolina, Washington
RECRUITING/RANKINGS NOTES: Blanding checked in as the No. 93 defensive lineman and No. 859 player overall in the On3 industry rankings, which are a composite of all four major recruiting services. He was listed as the No. 1 player in New York by ESPN and No. 2 by 247Sports while also getting his most favorable viewpoint by ESPN among other defensive linemen. ESPN had Blanding listed as the No. 36 defensive lineman in the country, while On3 had him at No. 59 and 247Sports had him at No. 66. Rivals had him unranked.
STRENGTHS: Two strengths come to mind for Blanding, whom coach James Franklin went out of his way to say was an underrated part of Penn State’s 2023 class. Blanding has an explosive first step that should remain a calling card as he moves on to play against bigger, stronger competition.
Secondly, Blanding seems to have a good feel for leverage, and he’s able to stay low and win one-on-one matchups that way.
Penn State has found a niche deploying unconventional defensive tackles, and Blanding might fit in that category depending on his early returns in the weight room.
AREAS TO ADDRESS: Few true defensive tackles can make 265-pound frames work for them, so Blanding’s work will begin right there. He didn’t get to Penn State as part of the first wave of signees in January, so that work began in the spring and all but assures Blanding will be relegated to the scout team in Year 1.
The Lions could opt to keep him on the light side, as they have done with 256-pound Hakeem Beamon, but they are more likely to pursue adding 20-plus pounds to his frame.
WHERE HE FITS: Penn State has a quartet of veterans back to likely play most of the reps inside in Beamon, Dvon Ellies, Coziah Izzard and Jordan van den Berg.
A breakout effort from sophomore sensation Zane Durant appears imminent with a shot to climb into that top group early in the season, and Old Dominion transfer Alonzo Ford Jr. should see time as a reserve. Kaleb Artis and Davon Townley are both long and strong at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6, respectively, but Blanding marks an important addition to the developmental pipeline.
TRAFFIC LIGHT PROJECTION: Red. Blanding still has his share of work to do and, barring injury, position coach Deion Barnes should have enough horses to play the position at a high level.