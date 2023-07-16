When the Pittsburgh Steelers scatter after practices to retreat to position-specific rooms, DeMarvin Leal is lucky he has no identity crisis.
Despite the presence of separate coaches for the defensive line (Karl Dunbar) and outside linebackers (Denzel Martin), the Steelers’ defensive tackles and edge defenders convene together, both on the practice field warming up as well as for meetings.
That’s fortunate for Leal, the Steelers’ second-year defensive linema- er ... well, their second-year ... um, defender.
What do you call a player who during his rookie season showed such varied versatility that he regularly lined up at as many spots as any member of the Steelers’ front seven?
“I just call him ‘a big athlete,’” Dunbar said during minicamp last month. “I don’t get into labels or positions. He’s just a big athlete. And when you’ve got big athletes, man, you do whatever you want with them.”
Did the Steelers ever with Leal as a rookie last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Leal played 43 snaps at what it terms defensive tackle, 55 as a defensive end, 69 at outside linebacker — and six as an inside linebacker.
“It didn’t mirror my college (career) at all,” Leal said of his rookie season, “because last year, shoot, I was, like, a middle linebacker at one point! And that wasn’t the case at all in college.
“There’s definitely different things that I came here and have done, and I just expended that much more athleticism just trying to show everything I can do.”
The Steelers talked up Leal’s versatility upon drafting him in the third round last year, but in doing so, more spoke of his ability to play at all spots on the interior defensive line — as in, “end” when in a “base” defense and “tackle” in the nickel, as well as an occasional snap at nose tackle when one was deployed.
Few could have envisioned Leal would be coming off the edge as much as he was over 11 games as a rookie (he missed six on injured reserve because of a torn meniscus). As they say, necessity is the mother of invention, and the Steelers were both thin and injury-riddled at outside linebacker last season.
Still, when Leal — in only his second NFL game — lined up so much in a two-point stance across from an offensive tackle during the Steelers’ home opener against New England, it was jarring to those who watched.
Even during his rookie training camp and preseason, Leal took no appreciable reps from the edge.
“I was just doing what I was told,” Leal, almost shrugging, said after an organized team activities session this summer.
“I definitely did way more (position-wise) than I thought I was (going to), but I was prepared for it. Just had to listen to what I had to do and ask the questions I needed to ask — and everything else just took care of itself.”
Listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Leal has a body more fit for a defensive lineman. And truth be told, his long-term future probably holds much more playing time in the interior than on the outside. But the Steelers’ defensive staff wasn’t afraid to deploy Leal as something of a chess piece against an offense, lining him up at myriad spots.
Leal’s versatility also can help blunt the loss of an outside linebacker to injury — or he can even just earn more snaps by sliding into the OLB rotation while simultaneously rotating into the D-line.
If Leal can get snaps inside and outside, it might provide him a chance to play a starter’s share of snaps without being a “starter.”
Because Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi have NFL track records and high salaries, neither is getting unseated as the primary players on the defensive interior.