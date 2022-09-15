The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 8-14.
- Tina R. McLaughlin to Chad W. Andrus, $249,000, Decatur Township.
- Bryan L. Miller and Margaret J. Miller to Bryan L. Miller and Margaret J. Miller, $1, Pike Township.
- Bryan L. Miller, Margaret J. Miller, Richard M. Bailor and Beverly Irene Bailor to Richard M. Bailor and Beverly Irene Bailor, $1, Pike Township.
- Harry O. Biss Jr. to Raymond Shaffer and Darren Shaffer, $1, Jordan Township.
- Vraj P. Shah and Parag Shah to Vraj P. Shah, $1, Sandy Township.
- Larry D. Baer to Kathleen Janowiak and Tracey Romanoski, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Anne E. Sears to Patrick Michael Sears and Matthew Sears Leahy, $1, Cooper Township.
- Heather R. Bailey, individually and co-administrator, Elizabeth M. Denzer, individually and co-administrator, and Glenn T. Bailey Estate to Timothy M. Bailey, $7,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Patricia J. Trainor to Barry R. Miller and Debra L. Miller, $200,000, Sandy Township.
- Roy D. Harper and Janette L. Harper to John Porter and Karen Porter, $1, Brady Township.
- Ricky Lee Hutton to Michael J. DeSanko and Pauline A. DiSalvo, $539,000, Morris Township.
- Gary R. Myers, Deborah S. Myers, David P. Treas Jr. and Laura Rae Myers Treas to Joshua L. Hubler, $87,500, Decatur Township.
- Linda M. Thomas to Tracy L. Thomas, $1, Westover Borough.
- Clementine K. Kitko, Carol L. Kitko, trustee, Robert F. Kitko Testamentary Trust, Christopher Mark Kitko, trustee, to John T. Barlick III and Toni M. Sorichetti, $26,000, Bigler Township.
- Thomas M. Robertson, individually and president, Brenda Robertson and Robertson’s Construction Inc to Elizabeth D. Saber, $1, Osceola Mills Borough and Decatur Township.
- Lawrence S. Levinson and Maxine K. Schindelman to Kaitlyn T. Smith and David R. Lyles Flores, $144,000, Sandy Township.
- Danny Wayne Jr. Halstead and Rhonda F. Halstead to Brockton Adam Shaffer and Laura Ann Lash, $425,000, Lawrence Township.
- Ben G. Lowman to M Norris Enterprises LLC, $80,000, Decatur Township.
- Darice J. Brady and Dawn J. Brady to Dawn J. Brady and Darice Janel Brady, $1, Chest Township.
- Harry Brooks and Debra L. Brooks to Direnda Buck, $25,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Suzanne Bembenic, Douglas Bembenic, David E. Miknis, Donna Miknis, Ronald M. Miknis, Cheri Miknis, Daniel J. Miknis and Kimberly Miknis to Cory J. Barber and Taylor J. Barber, $115,000, DuBois City.
- William E. Freeman and Julia E. Freeman to Anthony W. Corrado, $161,000, Penn Township.
- Jonathan J. Buck and Norma J. Buck to MKN Property Management LLC, $23,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Donna L. Kamats to Donna L. Kamats and Shawn R. Weaver, $1, DuBois City.
- Clearfield Co. Sheriff,Thomas L. Swauger by sheriff sale, Mary L. Swauger by sheriff sale and Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, at the suit of/Swauger Property, to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, $2,539.88, Coalport Borough.
- Christian Lee Douty and Tasha Lynn Douty to Cody L. Chaney and Alyssa Chaney, $120,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Chris A. Pentz, administrator, and Herschel W. Brown Estate to Thaddeus E. Durant and Kimberly D. Durant, $3,867, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis E. Lee to Dennis E. Lee and Patricia A. Lee, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Kenneth W. Fraser and Patricia A. Fraser to Robert J. Merichko and Erin L. Merichko, $1, Sandy Township.
- David R. Fialkovich, Denise R. Fialkovich, Bailey N. Fialkovich and Bethany L. Fialkovich to Andrew Kurtz, $110,000, Sandy Township.
- Mikaela Ann Loy to David R. Fialkovich, Denise R. Fialkovich, Bethany N. Fialkovich and Bailey N. Fialkovich, $148,000, Sandy Township.
- Lori Pennington to A Starr Properties LTD, $34,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to TL Real Estate LLC, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Missy Salter, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Anthony J. Hnath, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Keystone Property Acquisition & Development LLC to John D. Bowers Jr., $2,500, Huston Township.
- Terry L. Bloom to Paula J.Thorp, Michael V. Bloom, Gary L. Bloom, Susan G. Kephart, Jason L. Bloom and Daniel A. Bloom, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Frank Farester and Kamara Farester, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael B. Vandervort and Kathy Vandervort to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Tony Gerg, surviving member, Jennifer Greenawalt, surviving member, and Mosey Inn Inc to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Commissioners to Denise A. McCusker, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Roxie Carr, individually and administratrix, Samuel F. Carr Estate, Kevin Carr and Teresa Carr to Roxie Carr, $1, Graham Township.
- Clearfield Co. Tax Claim Bureau and Fred McCullough by tax claim to Hugh Hootman and Lisa Hootman, $400, Sandy Township.
- David K. Vongunden and Susan L. Vongunden to Glen Moran Morrison and Jaclyn Amanda Morrison, $169,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Gail R. Ruggerio, executrix, and Elaine Matthis Estate to Dakota Rutter and Mara Rutter, $157,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Sharon J. Voigt, Wesley Voigt, Gail A. Davis, David L. Tinker and Norma J. Tinker to Judith Frame, $25,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeffery Wayne Queen and Carla J. Queen to Jeffery Wayne Queen II and Elizabeth R. Queen, $1, Irvona Borough.