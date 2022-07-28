The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 21-27.
- Kathryn L. Sunderland to Charles L. Sunderland, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Gary P. Corpron and Sandra J. Corpron to Linda D. Hallowell, $257,000, Sandy Township.
- Denise Meighen Malacarne, executrix, and Nancy Susan Meighen estate to Robert F. Zilhaver and Amanda A. Zilhaver, $155,000, Sandy Township.
- Linda Fargo, executrix, and Thelma Jean Marie estate to Gilliland Holdings LLC, $5,600, Lawrence Township.
- Joshua Craig Novak and Rebecca Marie Novak to Edward J. Jenkins and Bobbi Jo Jenkins, $530,000, Sandy Township.
- Renee E. Raymond, individually and executrix, William J. Jones estate, Cindy L. Jones and Joshua R. Jones to Renee E. Raymond, $1, Morris Township and Cooper Township.
- Carol J. Walker and Henry S. Walker to John A. Walker and Melissa G. Walker, $1, Decatur Township.
- Sandra Lee Roseman and Gary L. Roseman to Gary L. Roseman, Sandra L. Roseman and Kimberly D. Roseman, $1, Bell Township.
- Yvonne M. Brosky to James R. Lohr Sr., $500, Sandy Township.
- Vincent L. Keagy and Judith A. Keagy to Vincent L. Keagy Jr. and Jeanette L. Keagy, $1, Covington Township.
- Heather Kunselman to Kevin R. Collins and Deborah L. Collins, $132,000, Bell Township.
- Kim Ann Scott, individually and trustee, and Proudley trust to Vincent A. Brazauskas and Karen Brazauskas, $1, Sandy Township.
- Zina D. Siverling, administratrix, and Timothy C. Siverling estate to Zina D. Siverling, $1, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Ronald L. Toubo Jr. by tax claim to Daniel John Harpster and Constance Lee Harpster, $1,400, Bigler Township.
- Donna J. Anderson to Donna J. Anderson, Richard Lynn Anderson and Terry Lee Anderson, $1, Penn Township.
- C. Glenn Abernethy Jr., Jay C. Abernethy and Angela Abernethy to Traci L. Canale, $10,000, Woodward Township.
- Dwight D. English to Bradley P. English, $1, Graham Township.
- Nancy Ann Grodde, Richard G. Wilson and Eileen M. Wilson to Ryan Grodde and Maria Grodde, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jane M. Gochis and Brian W. Gochis to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Dan J. Tannacito and Sumon Tannacito to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey L. May and Janice Rae May to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert G. Freado, sole survivor, and Pete A. Freado estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- John M. Henry, sole survivor, and Evelyn Henry estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Sheryl A. Trexler and Joshua Trexler to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Lisa Kay Hartmann to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Rita J. Edwards and Steven Edwards to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- George T. Lord Jr. and Karen K. Lord to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Terry J. Adams and Carol A. Adams to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Tina M. Ward, Vincent M. Ruggiero and David Lee Ruggiero to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Lyllis M. Green and Gregory I. Iyamah to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc., $10, Sandy Township.
- Barry D. Taylor to Barry D. Taylor, Gregory A. Taylor and Steven K. Taylor, $1, Goshen Township.
- William W. Lauver, successor trustee, Doris I. Lauver, family trust, Christine Crock, successor trustee, Mark D. Lauver, successor trustee, and Mark D. Lauver separate share trust to Christopher W. Lauver, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald J. Catalano to Walter J. Watts, $254,000, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis A. Jasper and Lorri A. Jasper to Leanne Gwyn Scott, $160,000, Beccaria Township.
- Carolyn G. Butler to Wayne A. McGonigal, $24,500, Sandy Township.
- William P. Eberle and Vickie L. Eberle to Michael E. Johnson, $24,500, Sandy Township.
- Bayview Financial Property Trust, by co-trustee, and Richard O’Brien, co-trustee, to Toni M. Irwin, $34,000, DuBois City.
- Janet M. Mezie to Janet M. Mezie, Marie D. Thompson and Benjamin M. Thompson, $1, Knox Township.
- John J. Bolink to Youb Kim and Jong Yeul Moon, $4,500, DuBois City.
- Stacey J. Klepfer and David J. Klepfer to Alex R. Burkett and Jenna Maholtz, $275,000, Sandy Township.
- Lisa K. Kirkwood, James Kirkwood, Billie Louette Heichel and Philip C. Heichel to Micah Saul Heichel and Sydney Madison Holt, $150,000, Boggs Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Shawn Herman and Nancy Herman, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Edward R. Hoover and Kathryn A. Hoover to Anthony Tedesco and Linda Romay Bolger, $225,000, Morris Township.
- Thomas F. Longe and Kevin Longe to James McKenrick and Cathy McKenrick, $100,000, Lawrence Township.
- Anita L. Nelson, co-plenary guardian, Mona J. Perrine estate, by co-plenary guardian, and Todd F. Perrine, co-plenary guardian, to Frank Conner and Doris J. Conner, $35,000, Covington Township.
- Randall L. Davison and John O. Davidson to Francis Michael Dempsey and Mary Elizabeth Dempsey, $165,000, Bell Township.
- Matthew D. Norris and Kimberly A. Norris to Everson B. Berringer, $89,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Donald J. Delp to Kevin Wilsoncroft, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clint Lee Mellinger and Kimberly Sue Mellinger to Michael Reid Flaharty and Ashley Nicole Flaharty, $2,500, Knox Township.
- Bowser Lumber Company, Ronald E. Bowser, partner, Marlin Dean Bowser, partner, Bradley Scott Bowser, executor, and Edwin R. Bowser estate to Douglas C. Griffith and Linda L. Griffith, $92,000, Bell Township.
- Dennis M. Austin and Angel D. Austin to Sean M. Sharp, $140,000, DuBois City.
- William M. Fisette to Jeffrey S. McGarvey, $11,000, Jordan Township.
- Andrew W. Hoover and Debra E. MacTavish to Andrew W. Hoover and Debra E. MacTavish, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew W. Hoover and Debra E. MacTavish to Daniel Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- Daniel Hoover to Daniel Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- Andrew W. Hoover and Debra E. MacTavish to William B. Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- William B. Hoover to William B. Hoover, $1, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and John E. Luzier by tax claim to John Rogers, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Russell E. Perks Jr., co-executor, Diana Perks estate and Tina M. Bush, co-executor, to Russell E. Perks Jr. and Tina M. Bush, $1, Bloom Township.
- Patricia Larson, Lyle Larson, Debra D. Fisher and Kenneth J. Fisher to Debra D. Fisher and Kenneth J. Fisher, $1, Bell Township.
- Patricia G. Hollen to Justin M. Waddington and Amanda N. Rock, $55,000, Beccaria Township.
- Douglas R. Stewart and Angela E. Stewart to Christopher L. Beirlair and Rebecca J. Beirlair, $12,000, Gulich Township.
- Audrey Hunt, administratrix, Douglas Lee Hunt estate to Nicole Firanski, $27,000, Bradford Township.
- Ashley N. Gormont to Robin L. Hlafcsak, $130,000, Lawrence Township.
- Nancy L. Ogden, executor, and Nancy Lee Roberts estate to David J. Vanish, $1, Woodward Township.
- Randy D. Rhoades and Julie A. Firestone to James Snare and Lisa Snare, $29,000, Karthaus Township.
- Cameron L. Brungart and Rachella Brungart to Sharon Kay Johnson, $100,000, Woodward Township.
- Matthew James Cale to Dylan VanDyke and Tayler Campbell, $176,000, Pike Township.
- Benjamin Selfridge to Jonathan Selfridge, $12,000, Pike Township.
- James M. Pedersen and Jane C. Pedersen to Timothy K. Pearce and Maria E. Pearce, $1, Burnside Township.
- James M. Pedersen and Jane C. Pedersen to Shawn Faught, $4,000, Burnside Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank to Andrew S. Brown and Zachary F. Brown, $18,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Zerfoss Property LLC to Gerald D. Bloom and Kathy L. Bloom, $18,000, Troutville Borough.
- Jason A. Shoup to Shawn Heckler and Cathy Heckler, $169,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas C. Conner and Lois J. Conner to Michele Harris, $180,000, Sandy Township.