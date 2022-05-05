CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 28-May 4.
- Jose K. Abraham to S&F Enterprises LLC, $475,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Robert Ardell Feeley, by sheriff sale, known and unknown heirs to CNB Bank, $13,798.84, Sandy Township.
- Theodore J. Shomsky and Mary Shomsky to Theodore J. Shomsky, trustee, Mary Shomsky, trustee, and Shomsky family irrevocable trust, $10, Sandy Township.
- Betty A. Harter, individually and agent, and Michael Harter, by agent, to Timothy W. Tice Jr., $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John M. Caruso and Janet A. Caruso to Barry Miller and Debra Miller, $60,000, DuBois City.
- Patricia A. Sheesley to Matthew C. Rich and Jennifer M. Rich, $135,000, Greenwood Township.
- Bradley Q. Eckberg to Sandy Ridge Wind 2 LLC, $240,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Thomas L. Stewart and Marjorie A. Stewart to Elvis Henry and Barbara A. Henry, $300,000, Lawrence Township.
- Wayne S. Witherow and Patricia L. Witherow to Michael S. Boyle and Elizabeth F. Boyle, $1, Knox Township.
- Thomas O. Smith and Nancy J. Taylor Smith to Charles Hoffman, $165,000, Covington Township.
- David L. Camberg and Kathryn L. Camberg to Theresa Mast, Carol Mynatt and Dana Belella, $1, Glen Hope Borough.
- Gary C. Quarry, trustee, Gary C. Quarry trust, Candice M. Quarry, trustee, and Candice M. Quarry trust to Gary C. Quarry and Candice M. Quarry, $1, Sandy Township.
- Susan M. Payne Spencer and Clinton W. Spencer to Clinton W. Spencer, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Linda S. Wilkinson, Allen Lee Wilkinson and Kathryn M. Wilkinson to Kenneth R. Learn, $200,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Kelly Berry, executrix, and Judy S. Ogden estate to Kelly Berry, $1, DuBois City.
- Howard D. English and Diane M. English to Andrea L. Borowksi and Elaine V. Turner, $1, Bradford Township.
- David Hoare and Sarah P. Hoare to Timothy Colledge and Kimberly Moenich, $13,000, Sandy Township.
- Kim L. Lee, individually/administrator and trustee, and Kriste Lyn Ellenberger estate to Christian Jacobs and Kourtni N. Jacobs, $113,000, DuBois City.
- Warren W. Smith and Cheryl A. Smith to Richard Olszewski and Patricia Olszewski, $710,000, Sandy Township.
- Mary J. Keck to Carissa J. Phillips and Kylan T. Trivelpiece, $500,000.
- Melvin Henry and Robin Henry to Scott P. Tubbs and Danielle M. Tubbs, $200, Sandy Township.
- Tracy Brumbaugh to Paul M. Aurandt, $5,000, Decatur Township.
- Todd W. English to Paige E. Spingola, $215,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Paula S. Gilbert to Jacob N. Weiland and Shiloh B. Luker, $102,000, Brady Township.
- Diane M. Bowman to John Dellantonio and Mark D. Marino, $22,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Richard L. Rupert to Lane H. Rupert, $1, Ferguson Township.
- First Commonwealth Bank to James V. Vida and Samantha L. Vida, $21,000, DuBois City.
- John Williams and Elizabeth Williams to Deborah J. Stewart, $1, Bigler Township.
- James E. Werner to Patrick J. Deaven and Marylouise Deaven, $216,000, Sandy Township.
- Russell Sovek and Kelli Sovek to Douglas Imhoff and Starla Imhoff, $135,000, Sandy Township.
- Fogal Realty I LLC to Verilla Holdings LLC, $42,000, Coalport Borough.
- Robert McCracken and Constance I. McCracken to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Michael Christopher Gray and Haley Jane Gray, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Cody J. Fawver to Michelle A. Harvey, $104,500, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Cory Lynn Perks to Robert Knepp and Dorinda Knepp, $50,000, Decatur Township.
- Adam Lauder to Todd M. Batcho and Rebecca D. Batcho, $5,000, Morris Township.
- Amanda J. Matish and Brian R. Matish to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $70,000, Irvona Borough.
- Tracy Brumbaugh, Paul Aurandt and Jennifer Aurandt to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $46,000, Coalport Borough.
- Earl E. Butler, trustee, Kathleen A. Butler, trustee, and Butler Family revocable trust to Brenda K. Robison, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Daniel B. Glace and Lisa Glace to Gregory Glace and Brandon Glace, $1, Bradford Township.
- Laura Lee Hamm and David Hamm to Elizabeth Kelly, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Stanley Hugney to Randy D. Rhoades and Julie A. Firestone, $1,000, Karthaus Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to V3G Partners, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- Chris E. O’Neal and Lori E. O’Neal to Jeremy Record and Geri Bressler, $68,800, Clearfield Borough.
- Harry J. Salvatore, by aif, and Linda C. Lewis, aif, to John D. Moran Jr., $162,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Traci L. Oldaker and Patrick R. Oldaker estate to Johnathan M. Schneider and Melanie L. Schneider, $1,000, Westover Borough.
- Harold T. Swift and Beverly U. Swift to Keith Keener and Andrea Keener, $140,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Tracy Brumaugh to Paul M. Aurandt, $3,500, Mahaffey Borough.
- Chad W. Houk and Whitney N. Houk to Seth T. Bowker, $2,500, Sandy Township.
- Sue M. Houser, by aif, and Patricia Harper, aif, to Sue Houser and Patricia A. Harper, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Aaron Joseph Stenta and Jenna Elizabeth Stenta, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Travis Ross and Megan Ross to Covert Home Investments Limited, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael A. Wharton and Ashley Wharton to James D. Weitosh Jr., $5,000, Cooper Township.
- Ella L. Nickol to Lance E. Owens, $60,000, Bradford Township.
- Stacy Lynn Snedden to Stephen Pierce, $1, Huston Township.
- John W. Peterson and Beverly L. Peterson to Brian L. Peterson and Jacob R. Peterson, $1, Sandy Township.
- Cindy Michael to Leslie Duttry and Margaret Duttry, $1, Pike Township.
- Shane Kalmbach to Dylan Dzielski, $106,000, Ramey Borough.
- Thomas G. Kelly, Debra A. Kelly, Brian George Kelly and Gabrielle M. Norman to Hayley E. Curtin, $180,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Sheila Jo Gardner to Jake Lemay and Rockey Alfieri, $60,000, Woodward Township.
- Scott E. Slippey and Luke W. Slippey to Scott E. Slippey, Luke W. Slippey and Ethan S. Slippey, $1, Morris Township.
- Raymond L. Spencer, executor, and Virginia Spencer estate to Eric S. Flanagan and Lacey Van Valkenburg, $140,000, Penn Township.
- Shari L. Merrey to Timber Ridge LLC, $1,200,000, Goshen Township.