The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 19-25.
- Nancy Dolak, co-executor, Mark Johnson, co-executor, and William Johnson estate to Cheryl Norkus and Edward Norkus, $209,000, Sandy Township.
- Mary Mullins to Matthew David Reed and Rebecca L. Reed, $209,900, Sandy Township.
- Lori E. Harris, John P. O’Harrow and Carol L. Briggs to John P. O’Harrow and Debra J. O’Harrow, $1, DuBois City.
- Heath W. McElwain and Valerie McElwain to John Ruffner Jr. and Roy Painter, $8,000, Goshen Township.
- Justin Burkhouse to Robert Whelpley, $6,307.50, Sandy Township.
- Owens Trailer Park Inc. to Thomas L. Grice and Brenda L. Grice, $5,500, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas J. Frank to Oxford Food Property LLC, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Alan D. Bogle, co-executor, Linda Jane Rosio estate and Laurie A. Bogle, co-executor, to David Ball and Sherri Ball, $260,000, DuBois City.
- David G. Kovalchick, Maureen Kovalchick, Andrew S. Kovalchick and George G. Kovalchick to Michael E. Misiewicz and Melanie M. Skarbek, $60,000, Sandy Township.
- Wagar Shah and Uzma Shah to Michelle McCauley, $925,000, Sandy Township.
- Pristine Property Holdings, by agent, and Susan D. Andres, individually and agent, to Nicholas Ruhdal Jensen and Madison Marie Stoltz, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- James D. Smith and Bobbi V. Smith to Brett Daub and Sabrina Weaver, $7,000, Bradford Township.
- James A. Dawes Jr. and Anna Dawes to Daniel Farley and Georgiana D. Farley, $140,000, Morris Township.
- Wise Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center Inc. to Matthew C. Rich and Jennifer M. Rich, $145,000, Lawrence Township.
- Larry E. McMaster, John M. McMaster and Deborah A. McMaster to Judith S. Flickinger and Cindy Ann McMaster, $50,000, Covington Township.
- Covert Home Investments Limited to Douglas E. Wyant and Vickie L. Wyant, $27,400, Clearfield Borough.
- Michael Koromaus, executor, and Linda Koromaus estate to William J. Tett III and Rose M. Tett, $20,000, Huston Township.
- Charles Draper and Jayne V. Draper to Michele L. Robinson, David E. Robinson and Donna J. Robinson, $500, Sandy Township.
- Deborah Joyce Smith, Golchereh Karimi, Arthur Keith Smith Jr., Sherri D. Smith, Cheryl Elizabeth Floyd and Bradley Floyd to Douglas E. Smith and Marjorie A. Smith, $180,000, DuBois City.
- Robert R. Walker to Brittany E. Walker, $1, Cooper Township.
- Justin A. Dudurich and Alanna Ann Dudurich to Steven Ray Sawyer II, $137,800, Glen Hope Borough.
- William S. Clarkson, executor, and Mildred Clarkson Wheeler estate to James R. Diven III and Whitney A. Diven, $75,000, Beccaria Township.
- Charles Cheng Chu Wu and Anne Liu Meei Wu to J. Rice, $7,000, Sandy Township.
- Property Acquisition Firm LLC to Denise A. McCusker, $90,000, Coalport Borough.
- Glenn E. Shaffer, Delores S. Wheeler and Edward Wheeler to Cory J. Cessna and Liza A. Geyer, $85,000, Huston Township.
- Kenneth J. Malobicky and Sharon K. Malobicky to Bradd W. Celidonia and Heather A. Celidonia, $3,500, Sandy Township.
- Judy Bosak to Todd Darian Rees, $1, Graham Township.
- Judy Bosak to Judy Bosak and Alyssa G. Ferguson, $1, Graham Township.
- Joyce A. Bowden to Summer D. Haag, $135,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Patrick A. Demchak to Brock L. Buck, $1,000, Morris Township.
- Daniel E. Fisher and Ida A. Fisher to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Brady Township.
- Enos A. Kurtz and Amanda W. Kurtz to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Brady Township.
- Dean A. Brightbill and Genevieve J. Brightbill to Kenneth C. Beswick, $141,000, Sandy Township.
- Tonya J. Scruggs and Michael R. Scruggs to Allison N. Knouse, $87,000, DuBois City.
- Joseph B. Bower Jr. and Hillary O. Bower to Al Hamilton Family Limited Partnership No. 4, $265,550, Girard Township.
- Robert L. Mollica to Stephen J. Mollica, $72,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Terry L. Wigfield Sr. and Holly L. Wigfield to Terry L. Wigfield Jr., $77,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jennifer A. Himes Bush and Eric P. Bush to Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald, $35,550, Ferguson Township.
- Deborah Hottle, executor, and Eileen M. McConahy estate to Brittany Pierce McCready, $1, Bigler Township.
- Thomas Olosky to Christi Ann Roman, $1, Sandy Township.
- Bernard Joseph Straw and Melissa S. Straw to Brandon D. Marra and Melissa A. Stiles, $145,000, Chest Township.
- Danny C. Hamilton and Sharon L. Hamilton to Alanna Dudurich and Justin Dudurich, $195,000, Glen Hope Borough.
- Jacob K. Gregg and Marjorie L. Gregg to David John Gregg Sr., $30,000, Burnside Township and Burnside Borough.
- Gray W. London, Cheryl L. London, Lynda Y. Rizzo, Bonnie K. Gallagher and R. Michael Gallagher to Gary W. London and Cheryl L. London, $1,000, Ferguson Township.
- Laurino W. Turner and Debra K. Turner to Ruby L. Cook and Walter J. Gisewhite, $5,000, Pike Township.
- Laurie M. Lanich to Charles V. Lanich, $1, Jordan Township.
- Fry Brothers Trucking, Inc. to James T. Adams and Barbara Adams, $500, Burnside Township.
- Robert D. Swatsworth Sr. and Bobbi J. Swatsworth to Robert D. Swatsworth Sr., $1, Ferguson Township.
- Tasha Gearthart and Alicia Rougeux to Kareem A. Montgomery and Tasha Montgomery, $3,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jayne Defrain to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Robert M. Loosley and Theresa A. Loosley to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $1, Sandy Township.
- Wendi Sue Lutz to David Scott Bonsell and Susan Bonsell, $70,000, Gulich Township.
- Herbert L. Bullers Jr. and Mary C. Bullers to Brook James Brocious, $136,000, Sandy Township.
- Carol Ann Anderson and Joel E. Anderson to Joan Domico and Margaret Bell, $1, Covington Township.
- Tracy S. Lazar to Reflective Realty LLC, $65,000, DuBois City.
- Tracy S. Lazar to Reflective Realty LLC, $63,000, Sandy Township.
- Henry G. Heinrichs to Daniel Lee Murphy and Erin Rebecca Murphy, $30,000, Sandy Township.
- William M. Vogle and Carol A. Vogle to Cassandra Coover, $70,000, Decatur Township.
- D. Paul Lynch and Martha F. Lynch estate to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Township.
- Brian Licatovich and Gretchen R. Gray Licatovich to Jaron M. Licatovich and Greta C. Kurtz, $1, DuBois City.
- Robert A. Rudolph, Kim R. Rudolph, Douglas S. Winner and Elaine S. Winner to Bruce J. Wehler and Jodie Wehler, $15,000, Huston Township.
- Louis R. Chura to Jacob A. Hill, $1, Burnside Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to J. Michael Reed, Elizabeth Reed, Patrick Robinson and Heather Robinson, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William J. Grobe, $599, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Christopher Rowlands and Taylor Hill Rowlands, $700, Sandy Township.
- Max G. Miller and Kimberlee Miller to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joe Stankiewicz and Diane Stankiewicz to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert L. Heming and Dorothy Heming estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Christopher Rowlands and Taylor Hill Rowlands to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Scott E. Abrahims, individually and executor, Laura L. Walter, individually and executor, Edward K. Abrahims estate and Carolyn M. Abrahims estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Shirley Oddie, sole survivor, and Stan Oddie estate to Susanne Elaine Armstrong and Gregory William Armstrong, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to William J. Grobe, $599, Sandy Township.
- Michael C. Sutika, trustee, and C. B. Danver heirs trust to Kyle N. Sharon and Logan M. Sharon, $1, Penn Township.
- Ronald A. Turner and Diana L. Turner to Ronald A. Turner and Diana L. Turner, $1, Morris Township.
- Craig Geppert and Leanna L. Geppert to Craig Geppert, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Matthew D. Scicchitano and Jennifer L. Scicchitano to Matthew D. Scicchitano, $1, Sandy Township.
- Bryon E. Hilliard, Christina Hilliard, Andrea Giambanco, Michael Giambanco, Erin A. Yoder and Sean Yoder to Bryon E. Hilliard and Christina Hilliard, $1, Brady Township.
- Bryon E. Hilliard, Christina Hilliard, Andrea Giambanco, Michael Giambanco, Erin A. Yoder and Sean Yoder to Andrea Giambanco and Michael Giambanco, $1, Brady Township.
- Daniel E. Fisher and Ida A. Fisher to Daniel E. Fisher and Ida A. Fisher, $1, Brady Township.
- Steven S. Haag and Kayla R. Haag to John J. Hoover and Kristina M. Torretti, $199,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas Strishock to Steven S. Haag and Kayla R. Strishock Haag, $471,000, Sandy Township.
- Alex Dixon to Spruce Gap Management LLC, $60,000, Cooper Township.
- Jennifer Ingram, executrix, and Paulette A. Wallace estate to Kevin Disantis, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeremy R. Catherman, Erin E. Catherman, James R. Catherman III and Kathy L. Catherman to James R. Catherman and Kathy L. Catherman, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Jeremy R. Catherman, Erin E. Catherman, James R. Catherman III and Kathy L. Catherman to Jeremy R. Catherman and Erin E. Catherman, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Forcey Coal Inc. to David D. Forcey and Lynn H. Forcey, $1, Jordan Township, Bigler Township and Knox Township.
- Dennis L. Martin and Linda L. Martin to Janna R. Michaluk, Katie L. Martin, Trisha A. Martin, Joel D. Martin and Luke J. Martin, $1, Gulich Township.
- Kari Pollick and Kassi Dixon to David A. Bair and Rachel E. Kester, $10, Knox Township.
- David Duncan to Gearhart Brothers Services LLC, $299,700, Pike Township.
- Robert D. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, Daniel J. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, Roger D. Rorabaugh, individually and co-partner, and Rorabaugh Lumber Company, tdba, to Arden R. Fry and Mary Jo Fry, $100,500, Burnside Township.
- David G. Gallaher Jr. and Rhonda S. Gallaher to Brandon Wiest and Mallory Wiest, $530,000, Penn Township.
- Mary Louise Graham to Gary L. Hoffman and Patricia L. Hoffman, $255,000, Bradford Township.
- William D. Fritz and Kelly L. Fritz to David J. Trepanier and Keara B. Trepanier, $358,400, Sandy Township.