CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from April 14-20.
- Brian Bucklad and Paula Bucklad to Suzanne Medes, $400, Sandy Township.
- Quentin C. McClarren and Holly Thompson to Kimberly S. Williams, $22,000, Boggs Township.
- Tigerpaw Properties LLC to Square One Development Group LLC, $200, Sandy Township.
- David A. Fye and Jennifer A. Fye to Jennifer A. Fye, $1, Sandy Township.
- Eric J. Wolfgang and Lindsay R. Wolfgang to Gregory H. Patton, $1,200, Sandy Townhsip.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Shirl A. Hall by tax claim to Alan R. Mills, $200, Boggs Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Christian L. Beveridge by tax claim to Osceola Mills Borough, $400, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Denise Manocchia by tax claim to Eric Tracy and Scott Ishman, $3,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Joshua D. Corney and Bethany Lynn Corney to Kaitlin Lee Karrar and Joseph Lee Benninghoff, $165,000, Sandy Township.
- Shannon M. Leonard and Robert A. Leonard to Richard M. Jablonski and Kelli B. Jablonski, $15,000, Huston Township.
- Womeldorf Family Trust and Linda W. Crandall, surviving co-trustee, to William E. Shutt and Diana H. Shutt, $260,000, Sandy Township.
- Property Development LLC to Pretty Placespa LLC, $7,000, Pike Township.
- George W. Sankey II and Rita Sankey to Daniel Paul Corey Sr., $435,000, Decatur Township.
- Charles R. Guarino and Betsy R. Guarino to Tyler D. L. Mays and Lindsay E. Mays, $34,500, Pike Township.
- Homer S. Kann and Debra K. Kann to Paul J. Ivory and Sarah E. Gardner, $77,500, Coalport Borough.
- Alesia N. Aileo to Clinton Dumas, $105,000, Morris Township.
- Steven R. Devos to Terry Durst, $200, Sandy Townhsip.
- Deborah L. Ogden, executrix, and William R. Ogden Jr. estate to Deborah L. Ogden, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Wava Joy Davidson to Randall Lee Davidson and John Otto Davidson, $1, Bell Township.
- Joseph Kasubick to Edward John Jones and Michele Kay Jones, $1,800, Woodward Township.
- Gail A. Douglas to Tenithea S. Smart, $1, Grampian Borough.
- Ronald J. Spinelli and Joseph Spinelli III to Robert A. McClure, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Ernest L. Boal to Michael A. Boal and Kennedi A. Boal, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis D. Curry and Mary J. Curry to Dennis D. Curry, Mary J. Curry and Dennis D. Curry Jr., $1, Lawrence Township.
- Anthony J. Waylonis Jr., executor, and Ann K. Waylonis estate to Goble Baronick Realty, general partnership, Jeffrey M. Baronick, general partner, Tima M. Baronick, general partner, and Goble-Baronick Realty, $85,000, DuBois City.
- Dillon Dixon to Tod Brunetti and Diane Brunetti, $25,000, Brady Township.
- Garrett E. Brought and Dannielle Brought to Jose Chavez Lopez, $159,900, Decatur Township
- H. Samuel Fischer and Sandra E. Fischer to Carrie Belton, $88,000, Karthaus Township.
- Maureen L. Viglione to Nichole M. Williams, Tricia M. Brigger and Garret A. Viglione, $1, Sandy Township.
- Richard E. Sabo to Bucky Mitchell and Mary Mitchell, $1, Decatur Township.
- Ernest J. Aughenbaugh and Kristy M. Aughenbaugh to Ernest J. Aughenbaugh, Kristy M. Aughenbaugh, Brianna Michelle Aughenbaugh and Jeffrey Robert Carvalho, $1, Lawrence Township.
- David R. Thompson and Donald L. Jones to Charles E. Sloppy and Morgan B. Sloppy, $1, Jordan Township.
- Kirk D. Kennedy, individually and executor, and Thomas A. Kennedy estate to Joseph A. Valenza and Ashleigh L. Valenza, $45,000, Lawrence Township.
- Tommie David and Karen David to Stephanie L. Poorman, $1, Gulich Township.
- Ginger L. Chelgren and Heather L. Chelgren to Heather L. Chelgren, $1, Penn Township.
- Marcia K. Reese to Robert Chase and Halee Chase, $225,000, Woodward Township.
- Marguerite J. Hogarth to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Danealle High to Crystal Rauch, $1, Pike Township.
- Marcia K. Reese to James Reese, $1, Woodward Township.
- Tracy Rowles to Ryan Verelli, $1, Pike Township.
- John C. Gaither and Tammy C. Gaither to John C. Gaither and Tammy C. Gaither, $1, Union Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Caappco LLC, $90,000, DuBois City.