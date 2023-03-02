The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 23 to March 1.
- David W. Reed and Tina M. Reed to Eric C. Collins and Amy S. Collins, $1, Knox Township.
- John J. Zizzo and Frances Diane Kaspick, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Frances Diane Kaspick and Robert J. Kaspick to Hannah Rose Switala and Albert D. Stephenson III, $135,000, Lawrence Township.
- Samantha E. West to Samantha E. West, $1, Burnside Township.
- Christopher Douglas Cramer and Erin Danielle Cramer to George M. Dixon, $1, Sandy Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Kerri Sassano, $500, Bigler Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Sharon O’Shell, Todd O’Shell, Renee Tiesi and Melanie Rydbom, $500, Bigler Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Judy Elick and John Elick, $500, Bigler Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to William R. Buterbaugh and Annette Shook, $500, Bigler Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Kerri Sassano, $500, Glen Hope Borough.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Sharon O’Shell, Todd O’Shell, Renee Tiesi and Melanie Rydbom, $500, Glen Hope Borough.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Judy Elick and John Elick, $500, Glen Hope Borough.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to William R. Buterbaugh and Annette Shook, $500, Glen Hope Borough.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Kerri Sassano, $500, Gulich Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Sharon O’Shell, Todd O’Shell, Renee Tiesi and Melanie Rydbom, $500, Gulich Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Judy Elick and John Elick, $500, Gulich Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to William R. Buterbaugh and Annette Shook, $500, Gulich Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Kerri Sassano, $500, Beccaria Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Sharon O’Shell, Todd O’Shell, Renee Tiesi and Melanie Rydbom, $500, Beccaria Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Judy Elick and John Elick, $500, Beccaria Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to William R. Buterbaugh and Annette Shook, $500, Beccaria Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to William M. Buterbaugh Family Trust and Sharon O’Shell, $500, Beccaria Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Carol L. Wagner and Jay A. Wagner, $500, Beccaria Township.
- Buterbaugh Bros Land and Timber Corporation to Kerri Sassano, $500, Beccaria Township.
- Kurtis Joseph Hofmann and Mackenzie L. Hofmann to Ethan Landis Collins, $110,000, Lawrence Township.
- Willie J. Majeski to Gloria A. Gaines, $1, Cooper Township.
- Gloria A. Gaines and Willie J. Majeski to Gloria A. Gaines, $1, Cooper Township.
- Ricky Allen Reitz and Brenda Sue Reitz to Ricky Allen Reitz, trustee, Brenda Sue Reitz, trustee, Ricky Reitz Living Trust and Brenda Reitz Living Trust, $1, Sandy Township.
- Joshua J. Rishel and Shana D. Rishel to Joshua J. Rishel, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jay L. Hockenberry by tax claim to Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, $400, Morris Township.
- James V. Lamagna and Jill S. Lamagna to Brian K. Rosenberger Sr., Kristen Rosenberger and Shaina Rosenberger, $220,000, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc to Adam Cooper and Margaret Cooper, $500, Sandy Township.
- Darlene A. Price and Katie Maines to Katie Maines, $1, Girard Township.
- Sandra J. Fox to Lori Hill, $1, Gulich Township.
- Victoria L. Cuneo, Cynthia J. Pedigree, Lisa M. White and Susan K. Kelly to Deven Bly Bickle, $190,000, Decatur Township.
- Christina M. Hilliard, administratrix, and Lindsey Laborde Estate to Carla Franek, $89,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gloria A. Gaines to William Gaines, $1, Cooper Township.
- Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, by AIF, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2022-HB1, Lres Corp, agent, Compu-link Corporation, by agent, and Celink, DBA/AIF, to Daniel Russell, $48,500, Clearfield Borough.
- John W. Postlewait and Peggy D. Postlewait to Jenna D. Allison, $10, Sandy Township.
- David J.Hopkins to Pacific Canyon Revocable Trust and David J. Hopkins, trustee, $1, Sandy Township and DuBois City.
- Clark T. Husted and Emilie B. Husted to Judith A. Kosty, trustee, and Judith A. Kosty Trust Agreement, $247,500, Sandy Township.
- Galaxias Properties LLC to Damien Ashenfelter, $99,999, Sandy Township.
- Douglas E. Wyant and Vickie L. Wyant to Joshua Wyant and Rachael Wyant, $1, Jordan Township.
- Frederick S. Marshall to Peter Samuel Drall and Aubrey M. Drall, $124,900, Sandy Township.
- Ernest Scott Allmond to Don S. Curry and Rita M. Curry, $150,000, Decatur Township.
- Thomas W. Eckberg and Deborah J. Eckbert to Thomas W. Eckbert, Deborah J. Eckberg, Bradley Q. Eckberg and Deanna F. Lobb, $1, Woodward Township.
- Harry F. Bell, Harry J. Bell and Kimberly Bell to Harry F. Bell, $1, Sandy Township.
- Clair A. Godissart and Eleanor M. Godissart to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $100,000, Decatur Township.
- Rebecca L. Johnston to Joseph Paul Witherite, $1, Lawrence Township.
- David P. Smith and Shirley A. Smith to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- April R. Clark to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Michael L. Walk to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Amador G. Calderon and Cora G. Calderon to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert Frye and Karen Frye to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph K. Kimmel, sole survivor, and Wanda A. Van Kimmel Estate to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph K. Kimmel and Tara Kimmel to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joe Cummings and K. Diana Cummings to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Grant Lyle Monteith and Deidre Veronica Monteith to Wolf Run Manor Association Inc, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to David P. Smith and Shirley A. Smith, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to April Ronda Kuster, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Wilbur W. Guy and Rita A. Guy, $10, Sandy Township.
- Joseph R. Westover and Judy M. Westover to Lance L. Peace and Tammy L. Peace, $25,000, Westover Borough.
- Michael J. Call to Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald, $20,000, Ferguson Township.
- Esther M. Shaw to Shaw Generations LLC, $1, Penn Township.
- Ester M. Shaw to Will M. Shaw and Karena M. Lingenfelter, $1, Penn Township.
- Ronald D. Shope to Melvin J. McCracken and Marsha E. McCracken, $75,000, Pike Township.
- Joseph A. Balaschak and Deborah A. Balaschak to Pual Waterman and Randy Waterman, $123,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Daniel J. McDonald, trustee, Penny N. McDonald, trustee, and McDonald Irrevocable Trust, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Daniel J. McDonald, trustee, Penny N. McDonald, trustee, and McDonald Irrevocable Trust, $1, Pike Township.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Daniel J. McDonald, trustee, Penny N. McDonald, trustee, and McDonald Irrevocable Trust, $1, Pike Township.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Daniel J. McDonald, trustee, Penny N. McDonald, trustee, and McDonald Irrevocable Trust, $1, Pike Township.