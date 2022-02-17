CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Feb. 10-16.
- Moses B. Glick LLC and MB Metals to Alan G. Sattler and Karen R. Schnarrs, $10,000, Boggs Township.
- Raymond Duane Taylor and F. Arlene Taylor to Gregory D. Garbacz, $120,000, Sandy Township.
- Glenda J. Becker to Fernan Corbella, $119,000, Sandy Township.
- 21st Mortgage Corporation to Kee Investments Inc., $40,000, Morris Township.
- Cross Country Ventures LLC to LJS Opco One LLC, $480,000, Lawrence Township.
- James Kimball and Cyndi Kimball to Daniel V. Howard and Michelle Howard, $398,263, Sandy Township.
- John Dellantonio to Toby Young and Lacey Young, $115,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Robert L. Stratton and Kathleen Walsh to Kathleen Walsh, $1, Sandy Township.
- Toby M. Young and Lacey Young to Cody O. Striegel and Alexis C. Striegel, $255,000, Pike Township.
- Daniel James Clark to Daniel Jacob Clark, $1, Sandy Township.
- Daniel J. McDonald and Penny N. McDonald to Justin T. Barrett and Holly A. Barrett, $21,665, Penn Township.
- Emanuel J. Klaiber to Joshua J. Klaiber, $1, DuBois City.
- Robert Scott Jones to Erin L. Jones to Robert Scott Jones, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Edward A. Harzinski and Amy N. Harzinski to Edward A. Harzinski and Amy N. Harzinski, $10, Pike Township.
- 423 First Street LLC to Cory Ball, $115,000, DuBois City.
- Michael W. Gwin and Brandi N. Gwin to Michael W. Gwin and Brandi N. Gwin, $1, Sandy Township.
- Blaine A. Bloom to John B. Bloom, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Kim K. Reese and Donna Reese to Andree R. Walters and Kari L. Walters, $1, Boggs Township.
- Blaine A. Bloom to John B. Bloom and Michael Edward Bloom, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis Galentine, executor, and Frances Haupt estate to Howard M. Schaffer, John M. Schaffer and Kathleen Schaffer, $2,600, Penn Township.
- Linda S. Wright, Anthony M. Williams and Joyce H. Williams to Linda S. Wright, Anthony M. Williams and Joyce H. Williams, $1, Cooper Township.
- W. Craig Case Jr. and Diana F. Case to Premier Accounting and Payroll Service, $40,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Bertha M. Bloom by sheriff sale, Virginia L. Guiher by sheriff sale, Mary E. Guiher by sheriff sale, James R. Gillen by sheriff sale, Sylvia A. Shilling by sheriff sale, and First Commonwealth Bank at the suit of Bloom, Guiher, Gillen and Shilling property to First Commonwealth Bank, $3,041.43, Clearfield Borough.
- Charles A. Fridley and Carolyn M. Fridley to Charles A. Fridley and Carolyn M. Fridley, $1, Union Township.
- Albert W. Frano and Brenda E. Frano to Albert W. Frano, Brenda E. Frano, and Scott A. Freno, $1, Sandy Township.
- Alfred E. Swatsworth and Freda C. Swatsworth to Gregory James Hallstrom II, $57,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Stephen B. Keller Jr. to Stephen B. Keller Jr. and Jill A. Keller, $1, Pike Township.
- Douglas L. Mills, Kathleen A. Mills and Kathleen Cunningham Mills to Douglas L. Mills, $1, Gulich Township.
- Carl D. McCoy Jr. and Helen L. McCoy to Antony W. Ghaner, $30,000, Boggs Township.
- Stacy E. Sandy, executrix, and Donald L. Blose estate to Kevin D. Wolfe and Ranee L. Wolfe, $300,000, Huston Township.
- Larry Eisenhauer to Terry E. Litz, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Christine J. Kutch, executrix, and Deborah Ann Mattern estate to Sharon R. Markham and Lawrence D. Markham, $260,000, Lawrence Township.
- Colby G. Rooker and Caitlyn Holley to Brian G. Kelly and Gabrielle M. Norman, $156,000, Sandy Township.
- Tiffney Rougeux to Autumn River LLC, $54,000, Grampian Borough.
- Patricia Eileen McEnteer, executrix, and Teresa O’Neill Mcenteer estate to David Schutz, $94,000, DuBois City.
- Brendan L. Keegan and April L. Keegan to Hayley Knepper, $105,000, Boggs Township.
- Daniel J. Smitchko and Kimberly A. Smitchko to James M. Cowan and Lisa M. Cowan, $575,000, Cooper Township.
- Donald R. O’Dell to Donald R. O’Dell, Robert Benjamin O’Dell and Amanda Jane Kritzer, $1, Pike Township.
- Kenny L. Hand to E. A. Hand Enterprises LLC, $1, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Gary Laskowsky and Kristine Gutkowski to Eryn Caragein, $189,900, Lawrence Township.
- Rex D. Read, co-executor, Rebecca Read, co-executor, and Mary Ellen Read estate to Sarah R. Read, $1, Curwensville Borough.